Michael Jordan and The Jordan Brand Announce $ 100 Million Donation to Organizations Dedicated to Ensuring Racial Equality and Social Justice

Michael Jordan and his Jordan brand are stepping forward to do their part when it comes to fighting for racial equality and social justice.

On Friday, the Jordan Brand company released an official statement announcing its $ 100 million. donation. The money will be donated over the next 10 years to organizations that work to ensure racial quality, social justice, and excellent access to education.

The official statement says: “Jordan Brand is more than a man. It has always been a family. We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities around the world, and works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice. "

The statement went on to say: “Black lives matter. This is not a controversial statement. Until the entrenched racism that allows the failure of our country's institutions is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of blacks.

According to Forbes. Jordan Brand President Craig Williams said in a statement: "There is still more work to be done to drive real impact for the black community." We accept responsibility. "Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand will each give $ 50 million to fulfill the $ 100 million donation.

The announcement of this donation makes it the largest corporate donation to the cause following the death of George Floyd.

After George Floyd's death, there have been millions of people around the world who have been protesting for justice in his case, and all the other cases including the death of black people that have occurred in this country in the hands of white police and supremacists.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or Click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94