Michael Bradley on Donald Trump & # 39; empty & # 39 ;: & # 39; There is no moral bone in his body & # 39;

US men's national team midfielder Michael Bradley says President Donald Trump is "completely empty," adding that "there is no moral bone in his body."

The United States is in the midst of a historic period of protest with people across the country marching after the murder of George Floyd. The country is also feeling the effects of the current coronavirus pandemic, which to date has killed more than 100,000 Americans.

Bradley has criticized Trump in the past, saying he was "sad and embarrassed,quot; over Trump's 2017 travel ban aimed primarily at Muslim countries.

With the United States now in a state of disorder, Bradley has hit the President for what he sees as a lack of leadership.

"We have a president who is completely empty. There is no moral bone in his body," Bradley said in a conference call. "There is no leadership. There is no leadership from the president, there is no leadership from the Republican senators who have sat down and been totally complicit in everything he has done for the past three and a half years."

Bradley is not the only American international to criticize Trump. The star of the United States women's national team, Megan Rapinoe, participated in a highly publicized war of words with the president.

More recently, Rapinoe called Trump a "white nationalist," adding that he has done nothing to help the people he represents.

Protests continue across the United States after Floyd's death, and all four officers involved in the incident face charges for the murder of the Minneapolis resident.

Floyd's death has reignited protests around racial inequality and police brutality, and several protests went from peaceful to violent after altercations between protesters and police.

In the days that followed, there has been much conversation about what whites can do to help change the system for minorities demanding equal rights. Bradley says he is determined to help.

"I am angry, horrified, sad and determined to do anything and everything possible to try to be part of the solution," he said. "Because it has to end. And we all have to be part of that solution."

Bradley added: "If we want to have a chance to start fixing those things, then Trump can't be president, it's as simple as that."

Bradley, who has scored 17 goals in 151 games, says the past week has only further illustrated the importance of Americans making their voices heard and voting in their federal and local elections.

"I just hope that people can go to the polls in November and think of more than what's good for them, more than what's good for their own state, their own business, their own tax return," he said. "I hope that people can go to the polls and understand that in many ways the future of our country and the future of our democracy are at stake."

"We need as many people as possible to understand that on a real level, to think about the four more years with Trump as president, what that would mean, how terrible it would be for so many people."