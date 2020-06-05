Mexico is reopening after quarantine. Many worry it is too early.

MEXICO CITY _ Full street markets. Buzz of subway stations. Crowded sidewalks. And noticeably fewer people in masks.

Mexico is starting to boil again as the country gradually reopens after a quarantine that hit its economy. But many Mexicans, including medical experts, are concerned that the move has come too soon, and will lead to more illness and death under a pandemic that has not been controlled in Mexico and is increasing throughout Latin America.

"Most people think from the government's message that the worst is over," said Dr. Francisco Moreno, who runs the Covid unit at ABC Medical Center, one of Mexico City's main private hospitals.

"We are at the peak of the epidemic," he added, explaining that the center is so full that it has had to reject patients, despite doubling its capacity in recent weeks.