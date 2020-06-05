Mexico is reopening after quarantine. Many worry it is too early.

MEXICO CITY _ Full street markets. Buzz of subway stations. Crowded sidewalks. And noticeably fewer people in masks.
Mexico is starting to boil again as the country gradually reopens after a quarantine that hit its economy. But many Mexicans, including medical experts, are concerned that the move has come too soon, and will lead to more illness and death under a pandemic that has not been controlled in Mexico and is increasing throughout Latin America.
"Most people think from the government's message that the worst is over," said Dr. Francisco Moreno, who runs the Covid unit at ABC Medical Center, one of Mexico City's main private hospitals.
"We are at the peak of the epidemic," he added, explaining that the center is so full that it has had to reject patients, despite doubling its capacity in recent weeks.
The President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has struggled to balance a response to the coronavirus with the economic needs of a country in which more than half of the The population lives daily, working in informal jobs, without a safety net.
At first, López Obrador played down the severity of the coronavirus threat, allowing soccer tournaments, concerts, and preparations for the busy spring tourist season to continue even when neighboring countries close.
Once cases began to escalate, in late March, a blockade went into effect, but in April the president had declared the disease. under control.
An analysis by The New York Times, however, later found that the Mexican government was not reporting the actual cost of the virus.
This week, López Obrador marked the end of the quarantine by embarking on a six-state tour.
"We have to move towards the new normal because the national economy and the well-being of people depend on it," he said during a stop in Cancun. “We need to gradually normalize social, economic and cultural activities. I repeat, carefully.
Mexico's coronavirus tsar, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell, emphasized that the opening was gradual, limited to virus-free communities, the mining, construction and automobile industries, and thousands of selected businesses.
But the relaxation of restrictions comes at a time when the disease seems to be peaking. On Wednesday, Mexico reported 1,092 deaths, the highest daily figure to date, though the López Obrador administration said the increase was caused by an administrative delay in reporting the deaths. By Thursday, the total death toll in the country was 12,545.
Experts warn that the movement to reopen could intensify control of the disease in the country.
A report released May 12 by the University of Washington Institute for Health Measurement and Assessment projected that Mexico could suffer up to 16,795 deaths from Covid-19 in early August.
Dr. Rafael Lozano, one of the report's authors, now says the forecast is being revised for an expected peak in cases after the restrictions are relaxed, and could reach 43,000 to 51,000 deaths by the end of the summer.
"It is a very difficult forecast and it is still growing," said Dr. Lozano.
With many At Mexico City hospitals operating at full capacity, health officials questioned the system's ability to continue working at this rate indefinitely.
"I am concerned with exhaustion," said Dr. Moreno. "Critical care nurses, doctors, they're all getting tired, and some people get sick because they're tired and don't follow protocol very well."
Mexico's front-line healthcare workers have become ill with Covid-19 at some of the highest rates in the world, with serious consequences for themselves and their patients.
Many local governments rejected the call to reopen, saying they felt safer waiting. In Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, the mayor, said residents still had to wear masks in public and announced that the city would increase testing for Covid-19, including people who are asymptomatic.
Many Mexican officials fear that Mr. López Obrador's message that the country should reopen with caution will be lost to most of a population eager to return quickly to work.
Juan Hugo de la Rosa, the mayor of Nezahualcóyotl, a poor and densely populated suburb that has been hard hit by the epidemic, said the movement of people on the streets has increased substantially since the restrictions eased on June 1.
He would have preferred to delay the reopening until after the peak of the contagion, even if that meant more economic pain in the short term, he said.
"This situation will undoubtedly prolong the duration of the epidemic and seriously affect the economy of the families living here," said Mr. De la Rosa, who said that most of the 1.2 million city residents had jobs. informal.
Juana Parada Flores, a Mazahua indigenous woman who sells school supplies in a busy Mexico City market and said her father died of Covid-19, called the return to normality "illogical."
"It will just worsen the epidemic," he said. "Because we are all going to go crazy, out of necessity."