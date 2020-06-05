Meghan McCain reacts to backlash after hitting George Floyd protesters for destroying neighborhood

Instagram

The co-host of & # 39; The View & # 39; The 35-year-old faced a backlash from Twitter users after he tweeted on Tuesday: & # 39; My neighborhood in Manhattan is gutted and looks like a war zone & # 39 ;.

Meghan McCain He responded to criticism he received for his recent tweet about George Floyd protesters in New York. 35 years old "The view"The co-host landed in Aguas Calientes after she claimed that protesters turned her neighborhood in New York City into a" war zone "amid the protests.

Twitter users, including ex "Saturday night live"Writer Kristen Bartlett quickly criticized her for the tweet. That apparently led Meghan to explain her side in a tweet on Wednesday, January 3.

"1. I am six months pregnant: a gossip organization is about to tell a story of where my family and I are currently. Yesterday I sent a tweet based on the news I saw happening in the city center that we all have I've been watching on different media platforms … ", so he defended himself.

In another post, the daughter of the late John McCain added: "2. I support the peaceful protests, their movement, but I am absolutely heartbroken by the destruction in the city that I have loved since I moved when I was 18. It is important for your voice is heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy. "

Meghan McCain defended her controversial tweet about BLM protesters.

Meghan faced a backlash after she tweeted Tuesday: "My neighborhood in Manhattan is gutted and looks like a war zone." Taking jab at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor Andrew Cuomo, he continued: "DeBlasio and Cuomo are a total disgrace. This is not the United States. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let big American cities burn down. on the ground and be destroyed. I could never have understood this. "

It wasn't long before her comments sparked a backlash with Kristen among those who responded to Meghan's claims. "Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just left. It's fine," he said.

Another Twitter user demanded that Meghan give him a receipt, writing: "Pictures or it didn't happen." Someone else added, "I have to be honest, I previously thought that most of his views were ill-conceived and steeped in privilege and naivety. But then go ahead and tweet something like this … and yes, that's confirmed."