May Unemployment in the United States with 13.3%, improved from April – Up News Info

Total unemployment in the United States reached 13.3% in May, falling from 14.7% the previous month.

The Labor Department said Friday morning that the improvement in the labor market reflected a limited resumption of economic activity that had slowed in March and April due to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to contain it.

May employment increased sharply in leisure and hospitality, construction, health and education services, and retail. In contrast, government employment continued to decline sharply.

