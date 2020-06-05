Massive fires in a 3-alarm warehouse breaks out in Redlands – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A large three-alarm commercial fire broke out in Redlands early Friday morning.

The fire was reported at 5:30 a.m. in the area of ​​Highway 10 and Mountain View Avenue.

Video of the scene showed huge flames and columns of black smoke shooting hundreds of feet into the air as teams from the Redlands Fire Department fought the fire.

Highway 10 was closed in both directions, Caltrans reports. The east side was closed on Mountain View Avenue and the west side was closed on California Street. Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear to whom the building belongs. There were several large Amazon rigs parked outside that also caught fire.

The exact circumstances and cause of the fire were not immediately confirmed.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.