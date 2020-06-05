Mass grievance lawsuit filed for mid-Michigan flood victims – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info)

– Two nationally recognized personal injury law firms,, PLC, and Romanucci & Blandin, LLC, together announce the filing of a lawsuit on behalf of clients who have suffered a devastating financial and property loss as a result of the gross negligence of the owners of theand Sanford Dams, located inandCounties, Michigan. As a result of alleged negligence, the dams overflowed, collapsed, and flooded hundreds of houses and buildings in

The defining difference between this legal filing and others for this tragedy that takes a class action approach is that this mass tort filing allows individual homeowners to be evaluated and compensated for the merits of their own situation, rather than be a "cookie cutter,quot; or a one-size-fits-all cover.

A mass tort claim was filed June 1, 2020, at the Midland County Circuit Court, in Midland, Michigan. The plaintiffs are homeowners in the cities of Beaverton, hope and Midland, Michigan. Defendants include: Boyce Trust Hydro Property, LLC; the trustees William D. Boyce Trust, Lee W. MuellerMichael d´Avenas, Stephen B. Hultberg and JP Morgan Chase & Co.; Boyce Michigan LLC; and Edenville Hydro Property LLC.

As a direct result of the defendants 'negligence, negligence, recklessness, and willful disregard for the plaintiffs' rights, the lawsuit seeks an amount that will be proven at trial, including, but not limited to, the decrease in the value of real property, the cost of repair or replacement of destroyed real and personal property, loss of business income, loss of profits, plus the value of your lost use and enjoyment of your property.

the May 19, 2020, the failure of the Edenville and the Sanford dams resulted in flood waters reaching a height of 35 feet or more, causing catastrophic damage to the downstream areas. "This devastating event and the catastrophic consequences suffered by the affected communities were completely preventable," he said. Come Johnsonfounder Ven Johnson's Law. "The defendants knew without question for years that these dams were inadequate, decrepit, unstable, insecure and would fail under predictable conditions."

Since the acquisition of the accused from the Edenville and at the Sanford Dams in 2006, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) repeatedly warned that the Edenville Dam was inadequate, unsafe, prone to catastrophic failure and a great danger to life and property downstream. Between the time they first assumed ownership and responsibility for the dam and the present, the defendants refused to pay for much-needed repairs and improvements, despite knowing that the Edenville dam could fail at any time.

"As a direct result of the defendants' carelessness, negligence, and willful indifference, our clients have suffered harm as well as mental anguish and anxiety," he said. Antonio Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin. "We firmly believe that this mass grievance approach is the most beneficial for each client because it allows them to be treated and compensated individually, rather than grouping them all into one class."

"I was born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan," said Come Johnson, founder of Ven Johnson's Law. Mid-Michigan is home. Not only do we need to help ensure that flood victims are compensated, but we must be part of a long-term solution strategy to ensure that dams are properly repaired and maintained so that this never happens again. ”

To bring justice to those affected by this devastating flood, Ven Johnson's Law and Romanucci & Blandin have partnered to form the best team of personal injury, personal injury and insurance attorneys. This collaboration takes advantage Ven Johnson's Law deep community relationships along with Romanucci & Blandin's experience in high-profile cases, mass tort and class action.

A virtual town hall, co-organized by both law firms, will take place on Thursday, June 4 to 6 p.m. ET for those interested in learning more about this lawsuit. Visit https://rblaw.net/practice-areas/midland-michigan-flood/ or https://www.venjohnsonlaw.com/practice/midmichigan-flooding/ to sign up to participate in City Hall.

