Mark Hamill brings the nurse to tears with Star Wars surprise

A San Diego nurse burst into tears after a poignant surprise from Jimmy Kimmel and Mark Hamill.

On Thursday night, the nightly host and the Star Wars actor joined to honor Chloé Ducos, a nurse who is on the front line of the fight against Coronavirus. When Kimmel presented his #HealthCareHero, he explained that Ducos works in a tent to test for coronavirus.

"Yes, I've been picking up snot for a while, so it's great," Ducos chuckled. "It really helps with stress with patients because they think they're getting, for example, brain pickers, but no, I just want their snot."

Kimmel and Ducos went on to talk about their love for Star Wars and how he has watched the movies from start to finish more than 10 times. After this confession, Hamill appeared on the screen to surprise Ducos.

"Oh my goodness! Hello!" a surprised Ducos said like the Star Wars The theme music plays in the background.