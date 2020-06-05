Man intentionally killed by Masarati while walking his dog crying over the loss of his beloved pet – Up News Info San Francisco

BOYES HOT SPRINGS (KPIX) – A Sonoma County man who was intentionally hit by a driver at the wheel of a Masarati suffers not only from his injuries, but is devastated by the loss of his dog, who died in the accident. With the suspicious driver behind bars, hit and run accident survivor Rich McCormick says he is lucky to be alive, but he will never get his beloved pet back.

"I have four broken ribs. My C-7 vertebrae are broken. My left lung was pierced and collapsed," said McCormick, who also has bruises and rashes all over his body.

McCormick said it was difficult to walk, sit, and cry. The biggest blow he said was losing his 9-year-old terrier mix named Jake.

"I am thankful that he died instantly and did not have to suffer. It is difficult," McCormick said as tears streamed down his face.

McCormick and Jake were out for a walk Monday morning around 9 a.m., near the intersection of Los Lomas Road and Central Avenue. in the thermal waters of Boyes. He saw a white Maserati at full speed on the narrow street and screamed slowly.

"And I kept walking. And then I listen to the car running and think, "Okay, it's gone." And the next thing I know, it hit him in reverse (and hit us). From where Jake lay on the ground, I ended up about 10 feet away from Jake in someone's driveway, under his car, "McCormick said.

Good Samaritan Sam Tonelli, who came out of his house to help and called 911.

"We just try to keep it in one place. We were concerned about a spinal injury or anything that could be exacerbated by moving it. So we try to keep him comfortable, "said Tonelli.

McCormick came home from the hospital on Thursday night.

"Great dog," McCormick yelled, "Where's Jake? What's going on? It takes me a second to realize there's no Jake.

Sonoma County sheriff's deputies posted the suspect's car information on social media and said the tips came from community members.

"We have some Maserati in the county, but they are not a very common car," said the sheriff's department spokesman sergeant. Juan Valencia

Using the advice, authorities tracked down the white car and arrested a 30-year-old man in Santa Rosa on Wednesday. They said that suspect Juan Mendoza-Meza had a warrant for his felony arrest and was on probation even before the hit-and-run accident.

"It is almost as if (the community members) put on the detective hat and the magnifying glass and were out there doing the work for us, collaborating and helping us," said the sergeant. Valencia. He said investigators want to thank the community for the help in solving the case.

McCormick is happy with the arrest, but still can't understand why someone would try to kill him for something so small. He said he never had an argument with the driver. He said he screamed slowly and that led the driver to reverse to run him over.

"I'm speechless when I try to think about it. It just doesn't make any sense," McCormick said.

Mendoza-Meza is locked up in the county jail in a warehouse without bond. He will be charged with assault with a deadly weapon and cruel felony on an animal.