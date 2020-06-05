Man dies after being rescued from the waves at Ocean Beach – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A man died after a surf rescue Thursday night at Ocean Beach in San Francisco, officials with the National Park Service said.

Rescue personnel from the park service in Ocean Beach received a report at 7:15 p.m. from a struggling swimmer in Ocean Beach on Vicente Street, just north of the San Francisco Zoo.

Two swimmers were in the ocean and one was brought in by a surfer. A second swimmer, a 31-year-old man, was far out in the waves. Rescue personnel rescued the man but suffered cardiac arrest.

CPR was started and he was taken to the San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name will be released once they tell his family.

Park service officials expressed their condolences to the loved ones of the man who died.