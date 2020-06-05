Man and woman arrested as suspects in fatal Adams County shootings.

A man and a woman have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with a fatal shooting in Adams County over the weekend.

At around 2 a.m. Sunday, sheriff's officers responded to the 8100 block of Brighton Road and found the body of a man in a driveway, according to a press release. The victim, Quincy Brewer, 31, of Highlands Ranch, was shot in the head.

Brewer was shot while sitting in a vehicle in front of 8141 Brighton Road, the sheriff's office said.

Maquala Ranee Glenn, 23, and Estevon Isaiah Garcia, 27, of Thornton, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. They are also being investigated for tampering with the evidence.

The sheriff's office described Glenn as homeless. The defendants are detained in the Adams County Jail.