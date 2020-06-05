Madison Beer responds to allegations that she used the Black Lives Matter protests to take pictures

WENN

The singer & # 39; selfish & # 39; has been called for allegedly using & # 39; performative activism & # 39; after a video shows her posing in front of a photographer on top of a car during a demonstration in Los Angeles.

Up News Info –

Madison beer is refuting allegations that he used his participation in the Black Lives Matter protests as a photo opportunity.

The pop star was called in for allegedly using "performative activism" after a video began circulating online showing her posing in front of a photographer on top of a car during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles.

One Instagram commenter noted, "Of course, Madison Beer had to take this opportunity for a photo op lmaooo (laughs). This is what we call performative activism (sic)."

The 21-year-old has been regularly turning to social media to document her involvement in the protests, which began to sweep across the nation after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man murdered at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police. 25 of May.

"I have been protesting for days. This is not and never was a photo, it is me standing with a movement and going out to spread a message that I believe in. That is all," Beer replied.

Madison Beer responded to allegations that she used the Black Lives Matter protests to take pictures.

The star has a massive presence on social media, with more than 10 million followers on the TikTok social media platform and more than 1.8 million subscribers on his YouTube channel.