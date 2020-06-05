Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker cover Rage Against the Machine & # 39; Killing in the Name & # 39;

WENN

To support the Black Lives Matter movement, the rapper of & # 39; Bad Things & # 39; and Blink-182 drummer share a video accompanying them joining the protests.

Kelly machine gun and Travis Barker have teamed up to record a cover of Rage against the machine"Kill in the Name" to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The two friends were seen protesting on the streets of Los Angeles in recent days and have now joined together to collaborate for a good cause.

"They (Rage Against the Machine) wrote this song in 1992. It's been 28 years since then, and every word still applies," Kelly wrote on Twitter. "Travis Barker and I wanted to bring him back for these times …"

The attached video features black and white footage of the Barker and Kelly protests, with the rocker holding a sign that says, "Stop the protesters! Arrest the killer cops!"