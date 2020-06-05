Los Angeles County Sheriff "will no longer enforce,quot; curfews; Officials say the decision is not tied to the ACLU lawsuit – Up News Info Los Angeles

– County officials said Thursday they will no longer enact or apply curfews after several days of protests and looting in Southern California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, his agency would not enforce more curfews, adding that "other jurisdictions are free to make their own decisions."

"Based on current situational awareness and the recent pattern of peaceful actions by protesters, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department will no longer enforce a curfew," Villanueva said in a statement.

The county also said it "does not plan to issue a curfew across the county,quot; on Thursday night.

The change comes just a day after the ACLU Foundation of Southern California filed an emergency lawsuit on behalf of Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, journalists, protesters and others affected by curfews imposed across the region after the Widespread protests against police brutality following George Floyd's death at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

A sheriff's spokesman told CBSLA that the curfew decision was not related to the ACLU lawsuit, but that the department had already planned not to enforce the curfew before the lawsuit was filed.

Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was also named in the ACLU lawsuit, said Wednesday night that he also did not expect to impose more curfews, as long as there were no more looting or vandalism issues during some protests last week.

"We are at a time when we should all demand more of each other," said Garcetti. "You certainly demanded more from me, and I listened to you."

Individual cities still have jurisdiction to enact curfews, including Beverly Hills and Santa Clarita, which announced 6 p.m. curfew until 6 a.m. on Friday. By Thursday afternoon, both cities had canceled their curfews.

Santa Clarita issued a statement that it would cancel the curfew, due to "the peaceful protests that we have seen today in our city."