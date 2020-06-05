Looking across the border at American turmoil

The year 1967 stands out more than most in my childhood. It was then that my family headed to Montreal along with 50 million other people to celebrate Canada's centennial and be dazzled by futuristic buildings, multimedia films, space capsules, and performances at Expo 67.
But it was not a completely carefree year.
I distinctly remember looking across the Detroit River from my aunt's apartment in Windsor, Ontario.
Across the invisible line between Canada and the United States, smoke from Detroit's neighborhoods caught fire. Emergency vehicles of all varieties ran down the coast of Windsor's much larger neighbor. As is the case now, the border between the cities was closed.
Many comparisons are being made between the unrest in the United States during 1967 and 1968, and the ongoing turmoil that followed the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.
[Read our full coverage of protests around the world about racism and police violence.]
Then, as now, the United States is agitated by issues of racism and police violence. But here in Canada, we don't have to look across the border to find cases of racism.
Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds of silence before answering a journalist's question about President Trump's reaction to the unrest in the United States. Mr. Trump's reaction was widely seen as fanning the flames of discord.
Rejecting the opportunity to personally try Trump, Trudeau warned Canadians to be complacent on race issues.
"It is a time for us as Canadians to recognize that we also have our challenges," said Trudeau. "There is systemic racism in Canada."
The recent Canadian election was at least in part about race after it emerged that Mr. Trudeau had repeatedly donned black face and brown face at school and then as an adult before entering politics, and he couldn't remember how many times he had.
But the sentiments he offered this week were different from those offered by Stockwell Day, the former opposition leader and conservative minister of public safety, during a television appearance. Day said racism in Canada was a lot like the hazing he got for wearing glasses when he was a school boy.
After apologizing, Day also resigned from a corporate board, an advisory role at a major law firm and as a commentator on the C.B.C.
Just this week, a Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer was investigated after a video appeared showing an Inuk man in Cape Dorset, Nunavut, who was shot down by the open door of an approaching police van.
Ottawa police are now investigating five episodes involving the Mounties in Nunavut since earlier this year.
Cities across Canada have their own examples of episodes that have eroded trust between the police and members of their non-white communities. In 2016, a Toronto police officer was convicted of attempted murder after he He fired eight bullets and killed 18-year-old Sammy Yatim on an empty tram.
Episodes are not always fatal. Until it was banned a few years ago, many police forces in Ontario disproportionately detained and "carded,quot; a disproportionate number of black people.
Like everyone in The Times, I am concerned about colleagues in the United States who are taking significant risks to report on the protests there, particularly in the midst of the pandemic. And it was chilling to hear the buzz of a military helicopter hovering over a publisher's home in Washington during a conference call.
In Canada, there have been some protests about the situation in the United States, including one, in Ottawa on Friday afternoon, where Mr. Trudeau knelt on the ground. The Canadian protests have been largely peaceful. But that does not mean that the country does not have serious and unsolved problems when it comes to career.
Trans canada
Born in Windsor, Ontario, Ian Austen was educated in Toronto, lives in Ottawa and has reported on Canada for The New York Times for the past 16 years. Follow him on Twitter at @ianrausten.
How are we doing?
We look forward to hearing your thoughts on this newsletter and events in Canada in general. Please send them to nytcanad[email protected]
Do you like this email?
Send it to your friends and let them know they can sign up here.