Looking across the border at American turmoil

Many comparisons are being made between the unrest in the United States during 1967 and 1968, and the ongoing turmoil that followed the assassination of George Floyd in Minneapolis while in police custody.

[Read our full coverage of protests around the world about racism and police violence.]

Then, as now, the United States is agitated by issues of racism and police violence. But here in Canada, we don't have to look across the border to find cases of racism.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paused for 21 seconds of silence before answering a journalist's question about President Trump's reaction to the unrest in the United States. Mr. Trump's reaction was widely seen as fanning the flames of discord.

Rejecting the opportunity to personally try Trump, Trudeau warned Canadians to be complacent on race issues.

"It is a time for us as Canadians to recognize that we also have our challenges," said Trudeau. "There is systemic racism in Canada."