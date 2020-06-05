Long Beach Police Officer Killed in Traffic Collision – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A Long Beach police officer died Thursday when he was involved in a collision on the way to work.

Anton Fischer, a three-year LBPD veteran, was riding a motorcycle and collided with a vehicle in the 7th Place and Ocean Boulevard area. When officers arrived on the scene, he was found on the ground with serious injuries.

He was transported to the hospital, where he died of his injuries.

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of #LBPD Officer Anton Fischer 💙 pic.twitter.com/lLZGrpKKDq – Long Beach PD (CA) (@LBPD) June 5, 2020

According to officials, initial investigations indicate Fischer was traveling east on Ocean Blvd when the driver of a 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee made a left turn from seventh, heading west on Ocean Avenue. Fischer was unable to stop in time and hit the side of the Jeep.

Spectators rushed to help before rescuers could arrive. The Jeep driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the LBPD investigation.

Anyone with information about the collision should contact Detective David Lauro at the Collision Investigation Detail at (562) 570-7355.