Long Beach officer under investigation after posting Baton's photo, Bloody Sidewalk – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Long Beach police were investigating on Thursday after a police officer posted a photo on Instagram that showed him holding a cane over what appeared to be a bloody sidewalk during Sunday's protests against police brutality in Long Beach.

The officer, Jacob Delgado, 26, posted the photo on his Instagram story at approximately 9 p.m. Sunday and then deleted it, according to Buzzfeed News, which first reported the story. Around the same time, officers clashed with protesters and looters, and the National Guard was called to restore peace.

"The images depicted here are very disturbing and are not in line with the high standards for which we hold our officers accountable," Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna said in a statement.

According to the department, its social media policy requires that "officers use appropriate discretion when posting photographs or speeches that may jeopardize investigations or discredit our department."

The department said Delgado would be removed from his patrol duties and could face disciplinary action.

Delgado graduated from the Long Beach Police Department's recruiting academy in May 2019, according to a department statement.

