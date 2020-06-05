Liam Gallagher auctions the Oasis MTV award trophy for relief COVID-19

Instagram

The former rock band leader seeks to support Eat Well MCR, a nonprofit organization that focuses on helping to feed the needy residents of Manchester, England, during the global health crisis.

Up News Info –

British rocker Liam Gallagher is auctioning off an old MTV Europe Music Award from his Oasis heyday to raise money for hunger relief efforts during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The singer claimed the award in 1996, when "Wonderwall" was named Best Song at the annual ceremony, but now Liam is parting ways with the gong for a good cause.

Sharing a snapshot of the trophy on his Instagram story timeline on Thursday, June 4, he wrote: "Oasis MTV Prize for Wonderwall Prize at Auction in Support of @eatwellmcr (sic)".





Liam Gallagher auctioned off his MTV award.

Eat Well MCR is a Manchester, England-based non-profit organization founded earlier this year to help feed city residents in need during the global health crisis, and Liam's donation seems to attract thousands of officials of the organization.

The auction started on Thursday, and within hours, had attracted bids of more than $ 16,400 (£ 13,000).

The sale description reads: "Win this amazing piece of pop culture donated to the Eat Well Mcr fundraiser by Manchester rock and roll icon Liam Gallagher. Liam has kindly donated his 1996 MTV Best Song Award for & # 39; Wonderwall & # 39; to help raise money for Eat Well MCR. This is a unique opportunity to own a piece of music history! "

"We can't thank you enough for this amazing donation, Liam!"

<br />

Elbow Leader Guy garvey He's also lending his support to the cause by offering fans a chance to win "a pint or two" with the musician, while other rockers Pigeons They have donated special souvenirs, including an acoustic guitar, and rare and signed concert posters, to raise funds as well.