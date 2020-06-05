Leonardo DiCaprio supports the issue of black lives: says he is "committed,quot; to learning and action

Leonardo DiCaprio came out to support the black community amid continued protests around the world regarding the death of George Floyd. Page Six reported today in an Instagram post of the Once upon a time in Hollywood actor in which he clearly communicated his support.

The Aviator alum wrote: "I pledge to listen, learn and act,quot; on Thursday night, and stated that I was "dedicated,quot; to improving the lives of African Americans across the country. He says that "deprivation of rights of African Americans,quot; has persisted in the United States for too long.

According to 45 years old The reborn Star, you will support various charities, organizations and other coalitions that have been fighting for prolonged and continuous change.

Leo says he will donate money to a number of pro-black groups, including the Fair Justice Initiative, the NAACP, the Fair Struggle Action and the Color of Change. Leo fans know that he is often very vocal in various philanthropic endeavors, including climate change.

Earlier this year, in April, DiCaprio launched the United States Food Fund with the help of Laurene Powell Jobs. The organization was created to help raise money for people suffering in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. So far, the DiCaprio and Powell-Jobs initiative has accumulated around $ 26,000,000.

As noted above, Leonardo DiCaprio is active in various charitable sectors, including environmental energy, sustainable practices, and climate change.

In fact, Fortune magazine reported in 2017 that Leonardo DiCaprio was one of Beyond Meat's biggest investors at the time. A number of other high-profile celebrities and executives also contributed to the cause, including Biz Stone, Evan Williams, and even Bill Gates.

A former CEO of McDonald Corporation also invested in Beyond Meat, a company that specializes in creating products designed to mimic meat.

On October 17, 2017, Beyond Meat wrote on their website that they were proud to add DiCaprio to their family. They described him not only as an investor but also as one of his biggest advocates.



