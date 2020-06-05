Leonardo DiCaprio promises to listen, learn and act for justice

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images
Leonardo Dicaprio He took to Instagram to share how he is fighting injustice in America.
"I am committed to listening, learning and acting," began the 45-year-old actor. "I am dedicated to ending the deprivation of rights of African Americans, which has been around for too long."
The Oscar winner pledged to "support the people, organizations and coalitions committed to achieving long-term change." He also listed a number of organizations he planned to donate to and invited his followers to join him in following him and learning from his work. Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative were the organizations on their list.
DiCaprio is one of several celebrities calling for justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Many stars have attended protests around the world, including Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, John Boyega, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Cole Sprouse, Darren Criss, Keke Palmer, Ben Affleck, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Kristen Stewart, Ellen Pompeo and more.
Like DiCaprio, many stars have also used their platforms to speak, share information, and highlight organizations fighting for change. George ClooneyFor example, he wrote a piece for The daily beast which was titled "George Clooney: America's Greatest Pandemic is Anti-Black Racism,quot;.
"This is our pandemic. It infects us all, and in 400 years we have not yet found a vaccine," he wrote. "It looks like we have stopped looking for one and are trying to treat the wound individually. And we sure haven't done a good job of it. So this week as we wondered what is going on to fix these seemingly insurmountable problems, just remember we created these problems so we can solve them. And there is only one way in this country to achieve lasting change: vote. "
Additionally, many artists have made donations. Kanye West, for example, donated $ 2 million to help families and legal teams fighting for Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor. He also made donations to various black-owned companies in his hometown and established a college fund for Floyd's daughter. Gianna.
Floyd died on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin, pinned him to the ground kneeling on his neck during an arrest. Chauvin was fired from the police department and arrested. He faces charges of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. Three other officers involved in the arrest:J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas lane and Tou ThaoThey were also fired and arrested. They face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and murder.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner listed Floyd's death form as a homicide and his cause of death as "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law suppression, restraint, and neck compression."
A memorial service for Floyd was held Thursday, June 4, in Minneapolis. According to NBC News, a second memorial service is scheduled for this Saturday in North Carolina. The news organization also reported that a visit to Floyd's body will be made in Houston on Monday, followed by a funeral on Tuesday.