Leonardo DiCaprio promises to listen, learn and act for justice

Leonardo Dicaprio He took to Instagram to share how he is fighting injustice in America.

"I am committed to listening, learning and acting," began the 45-year-old actor. "I am dedicated to ending the deprivation of rights of African Americans, which has been around for too long."

The Oscar winner pledged to "support the people, organizations and coalitions committed to achieving long-term change." He also listed a number of organizations he planned to donate to and invited his followers to join him in following him and learning from his work. Color of Change, Fair Fight Action, NAACP and Equal Justice Initiative were the organizations on their list.

DiCaprio is one of several celebrities calling for justice after the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police. Many stars have attended protests around the world, including Jamie Foxx, Ariana Grande, John Boyega, Halsey, Michael B. Jordan, Cole Sprouse, Darren Criss, Keke Palmer, Ben Affleck, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, Kristen Stewart, Ellen Pompeo and more.