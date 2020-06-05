"Legendary" Judges Discuss the History of Ballroom Culture and Present It to the Mainstream – ATX – Up News Info

Many know the culture of the ballroom through Paris is burning or Attitude, but not yet mainstream. HBO Max Legendary It continues to help bring the ballroom to the forefront and show that it's not just about diving, walking, duckling, and throwing a party. It is a culture that has influenced the mainstream and one that builds community. Legendary Presenter Dashaun Wesley and judges Leiomy Maldonado, Law Roach, Megan Thee Stallion and Jameela Jamil spoke about the new reality competition on a prerecorded panel at the ATX Television Festival.

In Legendary, HBO Max takes the underground ballroom community into the mainstream by showing "houses" as they compete in dances to show off their skills in the five elements of fashion and fashion to win a $ 100,000 grand prize, but most Important is "legendary" status and bragging rights.

At the top of the panel, Maldonado, who is an icon of the ballroom and mother of the Casa del Amazonas, emphasized that the ballroom may be vogue, but it is also a culture embedded in the family. "A lot of people, when they find out about the ballroom, they see it more as a party, a celebration," he said. "They forget about culture … they forget why it was created."

"The most important thing that I implement with my children is to have that unity, to have that bond as a family," he continued. "Sometimes these kids don't have anywhere they can call home. I have no family and I try to be there in their personal lives is fine … and if they need support, I'm there to help them. The ballroom is such a thing. beautiful because we can choose our family. "

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actress Jamila Jamil serve as a substitute for those who enter the ballroom space with fresh eyes. As they learn from icons like Maldonado and Wesley, who are veterans of the scene, the public can learn from them.

"I didn't know what it meant, I didn't know what it was," Megan said of her knowledge of the ballroom scene. She has friends on the scene who would walk a ball, but she was not very familiar. "When I did my homework and research, I thought, 'Hell, yeah, I want to be a part of this!'" He adds. "When I saw the passion behind it and saw what everyone stands for, I saw myself in it."

Jamil's entry into ballroom culture was through videos of Maldonado that brought her to music and eventually attended dances in New York. "When they introduced me to the show, I took the opportunity just because there is not enough representation of this culture." She notes that most of the mainstream art, music, fashion, and language have strayed from the ballroom and the world needs to know where it came from.

She notes, "I came on board as a support person who is the window to learn."

Roach, who has been a bystander to the ballroom scene, is more than familiar with the culture. He has had the opportunity to see Maldonado, Welsey, and other ballroom legends in the early stages of his career. He said he is not a ballroom expert, but has the same passion for him.

"What I have done in my career is become a narrator of black history and fashion," said Roach. "What people don't realize is that the ballroom scene is part of the black and brown story … and I've been blessed to see some of those moments in real life."

Balancing the dance floor rookies and veterans offers a good combination of perspective, and the rookies learn as they go. Roach notes that Maldonado is the most qualified judge on the panel, but that also means that he has been gracious in inviting the other judges, and the public, to his world and to learn.

Wesley, who hosts the show, spoke about how authentic a ballroom experience the audience is. Legendary will serve. "When we have the opportunity to showcase our talent, sometimes we are limited to what we can do," he said. "What this program is doing is giving information about the culture itself and taking a look."

He also said that it provides an opportunity to give people the opportunity to interact with a house or a member of a house while they tell what they have gone through to get on stage. "We want you to feel like you're in the audience looking at us and feeling our energy," he said. "We are giving our authentic self."

Maldonado said he hopes the world can learn to respect the ballroom community. "A lot of times I feel like people don't quickly respect our community," he said. "They don't rush to celebrate our community and this program will help with that … and this program will inspire in ways that other programs don't."

Jamil said: “When we see stories about black, queer, trans, or Latinx youth, we see these devastating versions of their stories. What I hope we achieve with Legendary is that there is a lot of triumph and love (in the community). "He adds that he hopes the show is a" worthy "and complete story of the dance hall community of which we have no news.

With the program, Megan wants people to understand the community and learn lessons with her. Roach simply said that he wants people to "feel love … it's so strong." And he adds: "Right now in the world we live in, we all need love, it sounds corny, but it's true."

Wesley said that Legendary It gives them an opportunity to celebrate the culture of the ballroom and allows them to do something they can't do every day. Hope it inspires people to do what they want and be true to themselves. He says, "We want to make sure that we are real in what we do, and when you are real in what you do, you can share it with everyone else."