Kyle Richards says he thinks RHOBH's new co-star Garcelle Beauvais has been hitting her alone "for a story!"

Garcelle Beauvais has been teasing Kyle Richards a lot lately and now, the latest Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star suggested that his co-star has only been doing this to him for the simple fact of having a story! This is what Kyle had to say!

Unlike what Garcelle has been claiming, Kyle stated that he had actually been doing his best to befriend the other reality star who happens to be a new addition to the RHOBH cast.

It all started with a fan wondering: ‘Kyle Richards, why is (Garcelle) coming so hard on you? You didn't even do anything. "

This was tweeted on Kyle yesterday after Garcelle shadowed Kyle on the most recent episode of the show.

In response to the curious follower, Kyle wrote: think I think because he was away and looking for a story. I showed up for her event and donated to the charity because I wanted to support it. I think I'm the only member of the cast who took her home one by one just to try and get to know her. I asked him a lot of questions about his life and I enjoyed our time together. "

However, according to Garcelle, things between them were very different.

‘When I left Erika (Jayne's) house I felt very uncomfortable. I felt I was still bringing you things, and you keep me scandalous. I feel like with us, we just stay on the surface. But I feel like you're not present with me, "the new RHOBH star told Kyle in the last episode of RHOBH.

Kyle, on the other hand, argued that from their point of view, they had a great time together when they went out.

Of course, it wasn't long since Kyle was away a long time.



