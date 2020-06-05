KUWK: The Kardashians Slam Blac Chyna in response to their claims that racism led to the cancellation of "Rob & Chyna,quot;.

Blac Chyna claimed that one of the main reasons why her Keeping Up with the Kardashians spin-off show with her baby daddy Rob Kardashian was canceled was racism! As fans know, the series appropriately titled "Rob and Chyna,quot; ended after just one season in the midst of which their relationship also became increasingly difficult and finally ended.

In response to Rob's ex making these claims, the Kardashians responded, denying that the race had anything to do with the network's decision to cancel the split.

It is no secret that since that happened in October 2017, Chyna and the big family of reality shows have been caught up in a major legal battle.

"Rob and Chyna,quot; premiered in September 2016 and ended after one season because the couple broke up that same year.

That said, Kardashian's attorney Marty Singer shared a statement via HollywoodLife that says: ‘This is a 2-year lawsuit in which Chyna has changed her defense more times than we can count. Sadly, without surprising anyone, he has leaned to a new level, shifting his defense to try to tap into the emotions and pain of the moment, insulting the pain and suffering of the true victims of racial injustice and systemic racism. We take these allegations very seriously and once again, there is no Rob and Chyna show if there is no Rob and Chyna. "

The exes, who share a 3-year-old daughter, Dream, have been at war for years.

They have both accused each other of many outrageous things, including physical assault and being an unfit parent!

The court documents that HollywoodLife obtained, however, prove that Rob finally admitted that Blac Chyna was not a physicist despite previously claiming that he tried to strangle him with a phone cable and even pointed a gun in the midst of a particularly explosive fight. .



