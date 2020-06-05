KUWK: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West without worrying about rumors of marital problems: she is "proud,quot; of her massive donation to help BLM

Amid reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage has had to suffer a lot while they are quarantined together, another source says it couldn't be further from the truth right now. Furthermore, they also insisted that the married couple is not bothered by speculation that there are problems in paradise!

While it's unclear if they really went through a bad time sometime during the quarantine, currently, everything is going very well and the two have supported each other!

That said, one of the things Kim couldn't help but feel proud of was her husband's contribution to the future education of George Floyd's daughter.

As fans know, the rapper donated to her college fund, so the future enrollment of the 6-year-old girl is now catered for.

Insiders mentioned that they had some issues with begging self-isolation orders, but now they are just better than ever.

‘Kim and Kanye are doing great. The rumors that they are having trouble right now don't bother them. They are not paying attention to anything other than what is happening in our world right now, "the source said via HollywoodLife.

Speaking of which, Kim has reacted to the tragic events, using her voice to raise awareness and condemn racism and police brutality.

However, fans also waited in vain for Ye's statement, but the rapper hasn't been online since March!

Instead, he's been acting behind the scenes, which is an equally legitimate way to help the black community amid the Black Lives Matter protests.

Yesterday it was revealed that Ye had donated no less than $ 2 million to help the families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, all innocent victims of the police and for whom people have been trying to obtain justice.



