Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tiffany Haddish, T.I. And More Attend George Floyd Memorial Service in Minneapolis

Although there are multiple memorial services planned to honor the life and memory of George Floyd, the first was recently held in Minneapolis and many great names attended. The Rev. Jesse Jackson, T.I., Tiny, Kevin Hart, Ludacris, Tyrese, and Tiffany Haddish, and the Rev. Al Sharpton were just a few of the notable names who attended the funeral.

There were very emotional and emotional speeches throughout the service before George Floyd's golden coffin was revealed and covered in flowers. The mural that was created at the site where he was arrested was also displayed on stage during the memorial. When the ceremony began, Floyd's family attorney, Benjamin Crump, addressed reports that George Floyd had tested positive for coronavirus after his autopsy. "Racism and police brutality killed Floyd," he said.

As previously reported, the second memorial service will take place on June 6.th also from 1-3PM in North Carolina where he was born. In addition, a public visit is scheduled for June 8.th at the Fountain of Praise Church near Houston, Texas, where Floyd grew up, from 12 to 6 PM. Meanwhile, his official funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. from June 9th in the same church, with its burial to follow.

In a new release about the funeral, it was announced that the service will be fined. Floyd's family requested that his funeral be "grandiose,quot; and they were tirelessly searching to find a place for all expected attendees to pay their respects, which is probably why the funeral had to require tickets. The Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center in Texas is handling all the arrangements for each of George Floyd's services.

