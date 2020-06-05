Kevin Durant confirms that he will not play in the NBA restart in Orlando: "My season is over,quot;

When the NBA announced its decision to return to play and end the 2019-2020 season, many people had the same question: "Could the Nets be a contender in the Eastern Conference playoffs?"

They made two gigantic acquisitions offseason by acquiring Kevin Durant in a signing and swapping and signing Kyrie Irving, but the two have been unable to share the court. Durant snapped his right Achilles tendon with the Warriors during Game 5 of last year's NBA Finals and had planned to stay out of the season & # 39; 19-20. Irving played in 20 games this season before suffering a shoulder injury that forced him to undergo surgery on March 1.

Durant's return became realistic when the NBA voted to end his hiatus at COVID-19 on July 31. KD was injured on June 11, 2019, meaning almost a full year has passed, which is roughly the normal calendar to recover from an Achilles injury. Given that it will have been more than 13 months since the injury resumed when plays resumed, it seemed entirely plausible that he could try.

But Durant rejected that possibility in an interview with Mark Spears of The Undefeated on Friday.

"My season is over," said Durant. "I don't plan on playing at all. We decided last summer, when it first happened, that we were going to wait until the next season. I had no plans to play all this season."

Durant said the rehabilitation process has gone well for him and that "he feels like a normal player again." But he is in no rush to play again.

"It is better for me to wait," he said. "I don't think I'm ready to play that kind of intensity right now in the next month. It gives me more time to prepare for the next season and the rest of my career."

Irving's return was always going to be iffy. According to ESPN's Adrian WojnarowskiHe said in a conference call by the National Basketball Players Association on Friday that he will not return to the court, although he can join the team as an inactive player to support his teammates.