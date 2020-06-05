Kelly Clarkson and LL Cool J want NYPD to be punished for pushing an elderly protester

Instagram / WENN

Other celebrities who call the police officer who attacks the old man marching on Black Lives Matter include Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, MC Hammer, Ice-T, and Zedd.

Kelly Clarkson and LL Cool J They have expressed their fury at the New York police after two officers were forcefully filmed pushing a 75-year-old peaceful protester to the ground.

The incident involved members of the Buffalo Police Department, whose use of excessive force during the Black Lives Matter protests this week caused the elderly activist to stumble and hit the back of his head, leaving him with a bloody wound like other police officers. police, all dressed in riots. team, passed without offering their help.

The footage went viral, but a BPD spokesman played down police actions by claiming that the activist "was injured when he tripped and fell."

On Thursday, Clarkson went to Twitter to share his outrage when he demanded that police officers with helmets be identified and punished for their violent behavior, which has led to the hospitalization of the protesters.

"To every cop in this video that passed that poor man bleeding from his head after he was OBVIOUSLY pushed, WHY ARE YOU A COP?" the pop star was furious. "For all the great cops, CALL THESE EXCUSED DISCUSSIONS FOR HUMANS!"

Rapper / actor LL Cool J used the incident to apparently target the US president. USA Donald trump, who had called for "law and order" on the streets to quell the protests following the murder of George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer in Minnesota.

"THIS IS WHAT YOU THINK YOU READ THE LAW AND THE ORDER," he published, along with the viral video.

Meanwhile, country singer Kacey Musgraves revealed that she had personally called BPD headquarters, "I just called the Buffalo Police Department @BPDAlerts to demand the firing of Officer Aaron Torgalski (the one who seriously injured the old man and did not help him). I was told to call Buffalo Police about it. In case someone feels as disgusted as I do: (716) 851-4444. "

Others to share their disgust at the incident included Janelle Monáe, MC Hammer, Ice Tand Zedd, and public outrage soon prompted authorities to suspend the two officers involved without pay, and launch an internal investigation.

The protests in New York have been part of a global uprising following the murder of the African-American man George Floyd by a white police officer in Minnesota on May 25, 2020.