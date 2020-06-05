Kate Spade's enduring influence

Some of the best advocates of our individual identities may end up being people we have never met.

Athletes, actors, musicians, and authors are among those whose actions and words end up inextricably linked to our own experiences, simply because they are themselves, and fashion designers can play a similar role.

Kate Spade He was one of those designers.

His clothing, accessories, and household items, what he designed and carried his name for years after parting ways with his namesake brand in 2007, weren't necessarily the style that makes a person stand out as an iconoclast or break rules. Fashion. . But they were the kind of relatively affordable luxury items that could help a woman feel polished and together, like someone who not only belongs to the room but is there to lead the meeting.

And not just a woman who looked like Spade.