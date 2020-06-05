Kate Spade's enduring influence

Wendy Maeda / The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Some of the best advocates of our individual identities may end up being people we have never met.
Athletes, actors, musicians, and authors are among those whose actions and words end up inextricably linked to our own experiences, simply because they are themselves, and fashion designers can play a similar role.
Kate Spade He was one of those designers.
His clothing, accessories, and household items, what he designed and carried his name for years after parting ways with his namesake brand in 2007, weren't necessarily the style that makes a person stand out as an iconoclast or break rules. Fashion. . But they were the kind of relatively affordable luxury items that could help a woman feel polished and together, like someone who not only belongs to the room but is there to lead the meeting.
And not just a woman who looked like Spade.
When Spade died of suicide two years ago, memories came from all over the world of celebrities and women who shop regularly, and not just general tributes to her talent, but also personal anecdotes of what it meant to buy that first bag of Kate. Spade, or how being represented in his vision touched their lives.
"Based on the few black faces in the fashion industry, I felt that sometimes fashion designers did not want people with my skin tone to wear their products, so I proceeded with caution," wrote Christen A. Johnson for the Chicago Tribune, recalling his discovery of the brand when he was about to graduate from high school.
"I didn't want to love a brand that people who looked like me didn't like, but when I saw African-American models on the Kate Spade site, with natural hair and shiny, melanin-infused skin, something I hadn't seen." seen from other designer brands, I allowed myself to get involved with this love. "
Fashion critic Robin Givhan wrote for the Washington PostSpade created a vision of fashion that was light-hearted and inviting. Countless women delighted in it. And they will remember her for it. "
They also paid tribute with their wallets (perhaps the Kate Spade brand).
Sales of the Kate Spade bags rose 31 percent in August 2018, two months after her death, according to parent company Tapestry, which also owns Coach and Stuart Weitzman and acquired Kate Spade & Co. in May. 2017 for $ 2.4 billion (Coach renamed itself Tapestry in Fall 2017 to reflect that that company spanned multiple brands.)
It doesn't matter that those purchases didn't benefit his estate, but they were 100 percent made out of reverence for the name.
Wendy Maeda / The Boston Globe via Getty Images
"She built an amazing brand on her own," designer Zac Posen he said to E! News at the 2018 Tony Awards, which took place five days after his death. "But I hope the legacy goes beyond that, and that people who need help come to get help."
People closest to Spade knew that she had struggled with depression, but her public face to the world generally conveyed the utmost confidence. In 2019, current creative director of Kate Spade Nicola Glass It encapsulated the brand's goal as "optimistic femininity."
"The brand celebrates that it's great to be a woman, and they encourage women to be the best versions of themselves," she told Shop. Bazaar.
Five words to describe Kate Spade New York Woman: "Upbeat, feminine, self-confident, welcoming and happy," Glass said.
Tapestry brought Glass on board as creative director with the goal of "reinventing the brand while staying true to its unique position, heritage and DNA," as Tapestry CEO Victor Luis said when last year's numbers were released. Although they did not see the brand's fourth-quarter sales they expected, Luis said they remained "incredibly confident in this vision."
A month later, Luis was replaced by the chairman of the board. Jide Zeitlin as CEO, and some unprecedented challenges awaited.
On June 1, amid national protests after the murder of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer (charged with second-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter) pressed his knee against the unarmed man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds, while two other police officers helped holding Floyd and another stood up— Zeitlin wrote an open letter on LinkedIn about the racial injustices she has witnessed in her own life and her hopes for how her company can be an active part of better days ahead.
"Our three brands, Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, were founded in New York City," he wrote. "They were formed in part by the diversity of this city. By the creativity unleashed by the deliberate and random intertwining of divergent people and ideas. Empowered by the role positive tension plays in driving growth. We understand that we are better together when a different life Experiences and perspectives allow us to develop ideas and products that none of us could have devised on our own …
"At a time like this, it is important to understand our roots and fuel our aspirations. Over the past week, leaders from across our organization came together to think about how we can contribute to change. We are working through a plan that we believe we are eager to share with you. We want to convene various corporate, legal and social justice entities to formulate a longer-term plan to address systemic inequality. Inequality in health, economic opportunities, public safety and other sectors. We hope to join the government, but the Last week's events make it clear that we cannot wait. "
In an appearance in Good morning americaZeitlin, who was born in Nigeria and also lived in Pakistan and the Philippines before coming to the United States to attend Amherst and Harvard Business School, acknowledged that some of her shop windows had been damaged and some stolen goods such as vandalism and looting threatened to call the Attention. away from the largely peaceful protests.
But all of that was replaceable, he said, unlike lost lives.
"I focus on the cause," he said. GMA host George Stephanopoulos. "What was the underlying problem that caused people to take to the streets and protest, to take the steps they took? The losses we suffer are minimal, relative to, frankly, the larger losses that society suffers from,quot; and the loss of life that so many families suffer, and that is the key. "
"This is the opportunity for us to be vulnerable, to connect with our employees, to connect more broadly with society."
Core values for the Kate Spade brand.
BACKGRID
"Kate Spade has a very esoteric brand promise," Mary Beech, marketing director for Kate Spade, told Racked on Vox in 2016. "We are not inviting (our client) to join a club, we are not saying that this will give it status. We are recognizing its dimensionality."
"Kate Spade is one of the few shows you can get to and feel: 'Oh, maybe I can use that like a normal human being!'" Jessica Morgan of the Fug Girls pointed out to Racked. in the brand presentation. Fall 2016 Collection during New York Fashion Week that spring.
When Kate (née Brosnahan) and husband-business partner Andy Spade It completely separated from the brand in 2007 (they first sold a 56 percent stake in 1999 to Neiman Marcus), Dorothy Lloyd He became president and creative director, tasked with ushering in the brand in the future while remaining true to its original DNA. Not all of his ideas were a hit with Spade purists, fans of the original nylon bag that put the brand on the map and other timeless pieces, but they kept buying what suited their aesthetic, and Lloyd kept coming up with new things to sell. , turning the brand into a world power during the following decade.
"I remember writing a letter to Kate and Andy when I started that said something like 'I promise never to disappoint you', and that always stuck with me," Lloyd told Racked. "I have great respect for the name and what they built."
Ultimately, the transition to the new creative direction was quite smooth, considering how many people were surprised to learn, when Spade died, that he technically had nothing to do with the brand for more than 10 years, though his name recognition was enviable as it gets, with everyone from Taylor Swift to Kate Middleton have worn or carried that tag.
Nicola Glass was announced as Lloyd's incoming replacement in late 2017.
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images
The theme of rejuvenation was on the air at the Kate Spade Spring 2020 NYFW show, held in September at the Elizabeth Street Garden in Soho, the brand's fifth Glass collection.
Victor VIRGILE / Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
"I love how no two women wear the same thing in the same way," Glass stated in his collection notes. "This season is a tribute to that: to flourish wherever you are planted."
He also ironically noted, "My starting point for this season was to imagine everything a woman would need for her next big adventure, even if that adventure is right outside her door."
Glass attended a fall 2020 show at NYFW, choosing instead to present the collection's most intimate images in her office and release an behind-the-scenes video from the season's photo shoot. Either way, it was one of the last celebrations for Kate Spade or any brand before COVID-19 closed nonessential businesses in New York and much of the rest of the world.
Glass has socially distanced herself from her husband, son, and new cub, appreciating nature from her home office window during Zoom meetings.
But over the past week, Kate Spade's focus has shifted rapidly, like so many other brands, to external unrest, which will require another type of rejuvenation to take advantage of this opportunity for real change.
Kate Spade New York shared this statement from Jide Zeitlin: "At Kate Spade we lead with our hearts and values, and stand up for the social issues we believe in. The events taking place right now are also very personal to me."
"Last weekend, I reread Martin Luther King Jr.'s 1963 'Letter from a Birmingham Jail'. Almost 60 years have passed, but the United States is still struggling to resolve a 400-year problem At a time when we must all honestly reflect on our nation's history of racial injustice, we have asked ourselves: What can we do to drive change and end systemic inequality?
Together, we support my fellow black employees, customers, partners and the black community as a whole. Now is the time for meaningful action and we are in the process of partnering with a number of corporate, legal and social justice entities to formulate a longer-term plan to address systemic inequality. More information below on the actions we are taking.
"I think we will be taller if we all come together, lead with compassion, and commit to change that creates a just and just future for all."
Some commenters were understandably curious about what the company planned to do exactly. And many lifelong fans applauded the statement and were encouraged to see one of their favorite brands speak.
"Thanks for being a company that cares about its employees," user whobsebutvicky wrote in the comments. "I have been a muse for eight years and am continually amazed and touched by how this brand helps people. If you lose followers or customers, please know how much this company makes a difference in so many lives."
"I knew we would not be disappointed. One of my favorite brands," wrote msnatashap.
"Thank you. More reasons why I can respect this brand," added mcc.muffin. "#blacklivesmatter #katespade Kate's life was important, too, and I applaud her legacy."
Really the kind of legacy that matters more than anything. Although many commenters also said they couldn't wait to add another bag to their collection.
"E! Solidars with the black community against the systemic racism and oppression that is experienced every day in the United States," the network said in a statement on May 31. "We owe it to our black staff, talent, production partners, and viewers to demand change and responsibility. To be silent is to be complicit. #BlackLivesMatter."