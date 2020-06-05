Kanye West seen joining Black Lives Matter March in Chicago

Instagram

Considering his comments of support for Donald Trump in the past, fans are confused to see him marching on Black Live Matters with a comment: & # 39; Still not supporting Trump? I'm confused. & # 39;

Kanye West apparently he is doing his part in the fight for justice for the black community. In a video recently shared by a fan on Instagram, rapper "Jesus Is King" was seen joining the Black Lives Matter march in Chicago.

In the video of Thursday, June 4, the husband of Kim Kardashian He was seen wearing a hoodie with his face covered. Along with other protesters in his hometown, he called for reform of criminal justice and police accountability.

"Chicago !!!!!!!!! Marching with Kanye … Much love to @jaymalgreen for organizing this March Together! And shout out to @ bluujk23 and @willsomeelse for taking this video. #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #Chicago" so the user captioned the video with the Grammy winner. "(FOR THE RECORD, Kanye did NOT have a camera crew and didn't really want to be filmed)."

Considering your comments in support of Donald trump In the past, fans were confused to see him march by Black Live Matters. "You still don't support Trump? I'm confused," wrote a fan in the comment section. "I can't handle Kanye. You can't support Trump and protest all anti-Trump stuff. He yells at Jamal Green that he's really grown since high school," someone else commented, while someone else said, "You can't be a supporter of a fanatic and then march like what to influence. "

But not all comments were skeptical. One person called him "so dumb". Meanwhile, one user stated, "Kanye is still black after all."

<br />

Joining the protest is not the only thing Kanye did in solidarity with the BLM movement. The hit maker "Power" created a college fund for the daughter of the tragic victim of police brutality George Floyd as part of a generous donation. He promised to fully cover tuition costs for George's six-year-old girl, Gianna, after the Minnesota resident was killed by a white police officer last week on May 25.

Additionally, Kanye stepped forward and donated a total of $ 2 million to date to George's family and relatives of murdered African Americans Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, to help with legal fees as they fight for justice for their beloved.