Kanye West protested on the streets of Chicago after leaving a $ 2 million donation to black-owned companies

Kanye West has been seen protesting in Chicago, but he didn't want to make a big fuss, and he was wearing a simple outfit to blend in with the crowd. Check out the videos shared by The Shade Room below.

A follower said: ‘Wow. He became friendly with Trump to put Kim inside the White House, donated $ 2 million and created a trust for George Floyd's daughter, and now he's in Chicago protesting. You haven't gone anywhere "it's just so strategic."

Someone else noted that "it shows he wasn't trying to be seen." He was doing this from his heart, "and another follower posted," Can you let these celebrities protest without recording or taking photos of them? "

A follower said: ca Take the cameras off Kanye's face. He doesn't want to be seen, "and someone else said," Obviously he just wanted to mix instead of be seen. I respect that father because it's not about him. "

One commenter wrote: ‘Walking as if he were the messiah. "He really believes that Jesus sent to save the people of Jerusalem," and another follower said, "Who invited you until you denounce Trump? I'm not falling in love."

Someone else said, 'Yall canceled people for disagreeing with the looting, but you praised a man who supports Trump and said slavery was a smh' choice and an Instagram installer posted this: & # 39; The man is trying to protest against injustice and people who throw cameras directly at his face. & # 39;

Another follower supports Kanye and said, "I'm sure he wanted to be there, but not the attention he's getting for being there." He is a high-profile celebrity surrounded by fans who could possibly harm him due to certain political issues. He is putting himself in a vulnerable position, but I am happy that he made his presence known. "

Somoene turned to the haters and said, "You all asked where he was. Well, he was moving all the time in silence. Regardless of how you feel less about him, he's using his platform for positivity."

People have been wondering what Kanye has been up to because he hasn't tweeted since early March. But, it has been revealed that the rapper dropped $ 2 million to black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago.



