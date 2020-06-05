Kanye West pays college tuition for George Floyd's daughter

Christian rapper Kanye West would have established a fund to cover the full tuition of George Floyd's daughter – Gianna Floyd.

The West representative explained that he has established a 529 educational plan to fully cover Gianna's six-year college tuition.

According to CNN, Ye made a donation totaling $ 2 million to support the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

Floyd was killed by former police officer Derek Chauvin, who held Floyd to the ground by the neck for more than 8 minutes. Chauvin was arrested last week and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter before prosecutors raised the charges and charged him with a more serious second-degree murder charge.

Three other officers have also been accused of aiding and abetting the murder. Floyd's death has sparked protests across the country and the world in protest at police brutality and social injustice towards the black community.