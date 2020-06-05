Kanye West Joins Chicago March in Protest of George Floyd Assassination

Rapper Kanye West has been pretty quiet since the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd sparked protests across the country, but after donating $ 2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, he hit the streets. from Chicago to join the protests.

According to ABC 5, West joined the march organized by the students and activist of the Chicago Public Schools, Ja & # 39; Mal Green. The march began at the CPS office in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood north to the Chicago Police Department headquarters on Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville.

The march was to protest CPS's contract with CPD.

"We are doing this because we need CPD to leave our schools," said organizer Jalen Jobayashi. "We live in an over-militarized and over-vigilant state. We are living in a state where the police are killing children on their way to and from school."

He has not publicly released a statement about the murder.