Kanye West Joins Chicago March in Protest of George Floyd Assassination

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Rapper Kanye West has been pretty quiet since the murder of unarmed black man George Floyd sparked protests across the country, but after donating $ 2 million to the families of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, he hit the streets. from Chicago to join the protests.

According to ABC 5, West joined the march organized by the students and activist of the Chicago Public Schools, Ja & # 39; Mal Green. The march began at the CPS office in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood north to the Chicago Police Department headquarters on Michigan Avenue in Bronzeville.

