Kanye West is “ fake & # 39; & # 39; as a Trump supporter: get blacks out of jail

Was Kanye West pretending to support Donald Trump and his racist policies, only to be able to get blacks out of jail? Well, that's exactly what MTO News has learned from a featured site linked to Kanye.

According to a post on the High Snobiety Instagram page, which has direct links to Kanye West, Kanye has been "pretending,quot; to support Donald Trump. The IG page states that Kanye was just "using his MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats to get people out of jail.

The page states that now that it is quite clear that Trump will be removed in a few months, he is giving up his support for the racist president of the United States.

"Kanye has gotten rid of all of his MAGA hats," the website states.

Kanye reportedly contacted Donald Trump so he could take his wife Kim to the White House and work to get African-Americans out of jail. And it worked. Kanaye and Kim released at least 4 people from prison, with the help of Donald Trump.

Now Kanye is reportedly "back to old Kanye,quot;. He reportedly left Trump and is working to promote Black Lives Matter protests around the world. He donated more than $ 2 million to the families of blacks killed by the police. And Yeezy flew to Chicago to join the protesters.