Home Entertainment Kanye West is “ fake & # 39; & # 39; as...

Kanye West is “ fake & # 39; & # 39; as a Trump supporter: get blacks out of jail

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Was Kanye West pretending to support Donald Trump and his racist policies, only to be able to get blacks out of jail? Well, that's exactly what MTO News has learned from a featured site linked to Kanye.

According to a post on the High Snobiety Instagram page, which has direct links to Kanye West, Kanye has been "pretending,quot; to support Donald Trump. The IG page states that Kanye was just "using his MAGA (Make America Great Again) hats to get people out of jail.

The page states that now that it is quite clear that Trump will be removed in a few months, he is giving up his support for the racist president of the United States.

RELATED ARTICLES

©