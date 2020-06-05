Kanye West appears to protest in his hometown of Chicago

Roommates, as many called him for not speaking publicly about the current state of the country when it comes to protests, following the murder of George Floyd: Kanye West has once again demonstrated that he was making things happen behind of scene. Following his multi-million dollar donation to the cause, Kanye West recently appeared in his hometown of Chicago to protest with local residents.

Kanye West has been extremely vocal and forthright about race throughout his career, however those messages were quickly forgotten when he apparently pledged his allegiance to Trump. Despite his past political beliefs (he hasn't mentioned Trump in a long time) Kanye stepped up an important way to show his support for the cause.

Returning to his beloved hometown of Chicago, Ye turned up to attend a peaceful #BlackLivesMatter protest in response to police brutality following George Floyd's mindless murder by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Wearing a black hoodie and matching black mask, it was obvious that Kanye was doing his best to blend in with the crowd, but he was discovered and the crowds began to gather around him.

As we previously reported, Ye has not only fully established and paid for college tuition for George Floyd's daughter Gianna Floyd, but has also donated $ 2 million to families and legal teams fighting for Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and Geroge. Floyd.

In addition to the huge donation, Kanye is reported to have been donating to various black-owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago as well.

