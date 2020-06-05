Kandi Burruss had an excellent convo with Jarrett Hill – Watch the video here

Kandi Burruss shared a video about a huge convo she had with Jarrett Hill. You can check it out below to see the topics these two played.

"I just had an excellent convo with @jarretthill!" Kandi captioned her video and said to her fans, "We discussed a lot of topics. It's a must see!"

One commenter wrote: "Thanks, I can now search for people here in Arizona and get a background check as a boss."

Someone else said: ‘Kandi: Thanks for being an important voice right now. This was an informative conversation. About the vote, about the children's experience right now, and about white friends. I found this very useful. And Bravo when shouting Melanie's plagiarized speech!

One follower said: "People who receive honorary,quot; doctoral "degrees from various colleges and universities (especially those called,quot; unnamed "colleges) should never refer to themselves as,quot; Dr. ", it is inappropriate, unethical and contrary. protocol to do so, the designation of doctorate is strictly for those who complete the 5-10 years of intense study that the doctorate will grant them.

A follower said, ‘Before clicking on the thumbnail, I thought you were talking to Lena Waithe 😫. I am excited to see you at The Chi & am "for more collaborations with her in the future."

Another Instagram installer received the following message: ‘No, from the United States. Due to my education (parents), I participated in many anti-racism protests. Due to my age, the protests against apartheid. I worked 20 years ago in areas of DC, which were primarily black communities. The children I worked with had never heard of the civil rights movement. I have never heard of apartheid. That is a major problem; we need to educate our children. "

The same follower went on and said: necesitamos We need you to learn and understand. We all need to teach them. The white community needs to step back and educate their children. Respect and educate themselves. John Boyega, ridiculous he thought, standing up. He put his career on the line. I can never feel that, but I respect him greatly. "

Just the other day, Kandi shared a short clip explaining systemic racism on social media.



