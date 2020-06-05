Jon Favreau and directors talk about how Spin-Off builds on the legacy of Star Wars, Baby Yoda, and Season 2 – ATX – Up News Info

ATX Television Festival had a stacked panel for Disney + & # 39; s The Mandalorian with show creator, executive producer and writer Jon Favreau, as well as show directors Dave Filoni, Deborah Chow, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard and Taika Waititi.

From the first moment, Favreau had an idea of ​​how he wanted to frame the Star Wars cleave. Favreau says on the prerecorded panel: "I was specifically doing a version of Star Wars That felt small and it felt like it reflected the genres that originally influenced George (Lucas): space adventure, westerns, samurai movies, WWII adventure movies, those are the genres that inspired the tropes. "

He added: "These were both original, but also a reflection of our cinematic past." I wanted to give the world a new set of characters for those who don't have the Star Wars story that many fans have. I wanted the show that could invite people to this universe. In a sense, he used the classic Mandalorian character Boba Fett as a launching pad and joined Filoni, who has experience writing about the Mandolonian world in The clone Wars animated series, for the show which is "a good opportunity to delve into this world"

Then there is Baby Yoda, who is essentially the star of all series. For Famuyiwa, who directed the episodes "The Boy" and "The Prisoner," he talked about how to use Baby Yoda as a reflection of Mando (Pedro Pascal), who is masked for most of the series. "For me, it was all about this child's face and his discovery of the world along with Mando rediscovering who he was," said Famuyiwa.

Baby Yoda is a mix of puppets and digital work, but Famuyiwa said that from the beginning they knew that the group made the decision to treat him as an actor.

For Chow, she was swayed by Hong Kong action movies for her episodes "The Sin" and "The Reckoning," particularly with how huge a Western shooting echoed. She said her father was a huge fan of Hong Kong action movies and Chinese soaps and admits that he influenced her episodes. "It was not intentional, I absorbed it by default," he said, adding that it was inspired by Akira Kurosawa's 1961 film. Yojimbo and from John Woo Lasted since 1992.

In the episode "Sanctuary", Howard helped introduce the new Cara Dune character as Gina Carano. Howard said that Cara and Carano are female warriors and felt that this was unique to many. "It is not a new female archetype, but it is definitely one that is getting the most real estate in a story," she said. "You thought about that a lot."

Waititi plays two roles in The Mandalorian. He voices the IG-11 droid and directs the final episode of the season "Redemption", which has many benefits. "I just got to the end after all these guys did the heavy lifting," Waititi jokes.

"Redemption" marks a great moment in the series, we see Mando take off his mask. Waititi said it was a "stressful day".

"So many things happened at once at that particular moment," he said. "I think he was more stressed about having something on camera."

"I knew it was supposed to be an emotional moment," he continued. "I was struck at the time that we haven't seen the face of the main character and that you have to create an emotional bond with the character and the baby."

Filoni said everyone was learning on the go because no one had ever done something like this before. "We join that in the best possible way," he said.

When the panel came to an end, Chow was asked about progress on his Obi-Wan spin-off, which he said is still in development, while Waititi said his new Star Wars the movie is made (obviously I was kidding).

Favreau also stepped in and talked about what to expect from Season 2 of The Mandalorian who finished the photograph before closing. "We are building what people loved from the first season," he said of the season that will debut on Disney + in October. "It doesn't look like next season, it looks like we'll continue."