Join the fight against racism and any other form of hatred.

As two men with different backgrounds, one black and Christian and the other white and Jewish, we are united in our grief over the death of George Floyd, who was killed for the color of his skin. We have met before. When there were a series of violent incidents against Jews last year, we spoke publicly against anti-Semitism. Today we unite to speak out against the entrenched systems of oppression that ended Floyd's life: racism and white supremacy.

Floyd's death highlights the fact that despite hundreds of years of liberation struggle, white supremacy still grips this land. Since African-Americans were first brought to the United States in chains in 1619, racism, like anti-Semitism and other "isms," has been long-lasting. It did not disappear with ratification of the 13th Amendment any more than anti-Semitism disappeared when Moses freed the Hebrew slaves. Racism has survived the end of Jim Crow, the integration of the military and schools, the fair housing and civil rights acts, and the election of a black president.

Like all people who believe in the rule of law, we demand justice for Floyd. We welcome the lifting of the indictment against the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck for second-degree murder and that the other officers who did nothing while Floyd pleaded for his life are finally being accused of aiding and abetting to murder.

As much as we want justice for Floyd, we want justice for all the people who have been targeted by racism. We know that what happened to Floyd is far from isolated. His plea to the police to let him breathe is a horrible echo of the plea made by Eric Garner six years ago. Floyd's death is just one in a series of recent deaths, including the murder of Ahmaud Arbery while jogging in Georgia and EMT Breonna Taylor, who was killed in her Kentucky apartment. Last week we saw how terrible it is when the breed is armed. A white woman walking her dog in New York called police after Christian Cooper, a black man, asked her to leash her dog. Returning to the racist and false accusations leveled at Emmitt Till, the woman told Cooper: "I am going to tell you that there is an African American man who is threatening my life.

No one should sit idly by when they see the double police surveillance that has taken place in this country. Floyd was killed by a police officer for allegedly using a counterfeit $ 20 bill, while dozens of white, heavily armed protesters entered the Michigan State Capitol to threaten and intimidate lawmakers with little repercussion from the police.

We hate the violence and provocateurs who have hijacked peaceful protests during the day and turned them into violent nightmares. But we find Martin Luther King, Jr.'s words instructive when he recognized that "mutiny is the language of the unheard." Like King, we cannot condemn the riots without also condemning "the contingent and intolerable conditions that exist in our society."

We are guided by the words of Genesis, which instruct us that we are all created in the image of God. As a result, we call for a true reckoning on racism in our country. To do so, we must not only recognize, but also dismantle, our implicit and explicit biases. And those of us who have been beneficiaries of white privilege must use that privilege to end systemic racism.

We both recognize that hatred breeds hatred. Therefore, we ask that you join us in speaking out and actively participating in the fight against racism, but not just racism. Use your voice and your efforts to condemn and combat anti-Semitism, xenophobia, Islamophobia, the fight against LGBTQ and other forms of hatred. We know that to have allies, you must be an ally.

Bishop Jerry Demmer is the president of the Greater Metro Denver Ministerial Alliance. Scott Levin is the director of the Anti-Defamation League, Mountain States Region