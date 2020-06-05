John Legend marks Breonna Taylor's birthday seeking justice for her death

WENN

The hit maker & # 39; All of Me & # 39; He writes an opinion piece calling for the arrest of the police officers responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Singer John Legend is mounting pressure on Kentucky lawmakers to arrest the police officers responsible for the murder of Breonna Taylor on what would have been her 27th birthday.

Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was fatally shot eight times in her own home in March 2020 after police in Louisville stormed the property as part of an attempted drug sting, even though she was not the person under investigation.

Since then it has emerged that the "no hit order" issued to officers by a judge was obtained illegally, and although the three police officers directly involved in his murder were placed on administrative leave, no charges have been filed.

Taylor would have turned 27 on Friday June 5, 2020, and to celebrate the occasion, Legend wrote an op-ed for Entertainment Weekly, repeating calls for justice as he vowed to continue to honor black women who lost their lives to police brutality. and systematic racism alongside their male counterparts.

In the article, titled, "We Need #Dir YourName: Happy Birthday, Breonna Taylor," writes Legend, "Now is the time for us to come together and say emphatically YOUR NAME."

"Black women created this call to action because we continue to speak wrongly about the generational police crisis and vigilante violence in a gender-based way, as if it only happens to black men."

"I am sending more than my thoughts, love and prayers to the Breonna Taylor family," she continues. "Today I use my platform to demand justice for this essential person, this woman, daughter, sister and friend. While your loved ones should be in our prayers on this difficult day, we must also commit ourselves to never stop fighting for justice in your Name ".

Legend continues to condemn the heads of the Louisville Metro Police Department and District Attorney Thomas B. Wine, alleging that they "closed ranks to protect their misconduct" by failing to do the right thing for Taylor and holding their own police officers accountable for his senseless murder.

Now he wants other state and municipal officials to step in. "As we continue to work for systemic change, I join the Breonna community in the immediate demand for justice: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear, Attorney General Daniel Cameron and Mayor Louisville police Greg Fischer should finally arrest the three officers who killed Breonna and charge them with second-degree murder, "he says. "Until elected officials create consequences for egregious and fatal police misconduct, they will continue to kill us with impunity."

Legend is not the only celebrity who uses his voice to demand justice for Taylor. Selena Gomez, Solange Knowles, Demi lovato, Janelle Monáeand Billie eilish He also turned to social media to draw attention to the issue while Kim Kardashian posted: "Today would have been Breonna Taylor's 27th birthday. She was shot and killed while sleeping in her bed. Officers have not yet been charged for her murder. Honor this #BirthdayForBreonna by visiting https://justiceforbreonna.org in more ways to help your case #SayHerName. "