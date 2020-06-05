John Elway "will fully support,quot; players who use influence to create change

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

Broncos general manager John Elway, in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday night, said he "will fully support,quot; his players "by using their platform and influencing them in a positive way to create change."

Elway also vowed not to "stay out of it,quot; and "understands that his voice should also be part of this conversation."

Elway's comments were the first since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 and came two hours after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video statement that the league was " wrong for not listening "to his players earlier and encouraged them. to continue protesting peacefully.

The full text of Elway's statement:

"I spent the last week listening and learning from the players and coaches on our team.

"What I heard from the players in particular, and observing how they lead during this time of need, has moved. I always thought that ever since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding peers from teams from different backgrounds and lifestyles. What I realized is that I couldn't have been more wrong.

“Listening to the players and reading their social networks (points of sale), the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared have been powerful. It has impacted me. I realize that I have a long way to go, but I will continue to listen and learn. That is the only way to grow. I truly believe that many good things will come from the many difficult conversations taking place around our team, league and country.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR