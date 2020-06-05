John Elway "will fully support,quot; players who use influence to create change

Broncos general manager John Elway, in a statement posted to his Twitter account on Friday night, said he "will fully support,quot; his players "by using their platform and influencing them in a positive way to create change."

Elway also vowed not to "stay out of it,quot; and "understands that his voice should also be part of this conversation."

Elway's comments were the first since the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25 and came two hours after NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a video statement that the league was " wrong for not listening "to his players earlier and encouraged them. to continue protesting peacefully.

The full text of Elway's statement:

"I spent the last week listening and learning from the players and coaches on our team.

"What I heard from the players in particular, and observing how they lead during this time of need, has moved. I always thought that ever since I grew up in a locker room, I knew everything there was to know about understanding peers from teams from different backgrounds and lifestyles. What I realized is that I couldn't have been more wrong.

“Listening to the players and reading their social networks (points of sale), the strength they have shown and the experiences they have shared have been powerful. It has impacted me. I realize that I have a long way to go, but I will continue to listen and learn. That is the only way to grow. I truly believe that many good things will come from the many difficult conversations taking place around our team, league and country.

“The way that players amplify the voices that need to be heard is more important than ever. I fully support you using your platform and influence in a positive way to create change. Recently, we have heard all people say that sport can be a distraction during such a challenging time. I know that the players, our team and the league can be much more than that. We can all be part of the solution. I also understand that my voice should also be part of this conversation. I'm not going to stay on the sidelines.

“Everyone has a responsibility to help those who are suffering. I join players, coaches and our organization to speak out against racism, police brutality and any injustice against the black community. "

The Broncos, led by their players and coaches, will meet at the Colorado State Capitol in downtown Denver on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. for a demonstration march against racism and police brutality. On Tuesday, safety Kareem Jackson, who is expected to travel from his off-season home in Houston for the event, suggested that a march would provide a good starting point for the players.

Earlier this week, Elway participated in two Broncos team meetings. On Tuesday, President / CEO Joe Ellis led a conversation about Floyd's death and subsequent protests. On Wednesday, coach Vic Fangio led the discussion, after which he apologized and clarified his comment Tuesday to the media that he "didn't see,quot; racism and discrimination in the NFL.