Joe Giudice will face in the boxing ring with Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband

Former New Jersey Royal Housewives Star Joe Giudice will step into the ring this October for his first celebrity boxing match, and his opponent has finally been revealed. According to TMZGiudice will fight actor, producer and Jennifer Lopez's ex-husband Ojani Noa.

Noa and López's short marriage lasted from 1997 to 1998. He was born in Cuba and met López when he was a server at Gloria Estefan's restaurant in Miami. In the 2000s, Noa starred in three movies: Rapping-n-Rhyming in 2002, Irish eyes in 2004 and Eye see me in 2007.

Last month, Giudice signed a deal with celebrity boxing promoter Damon Feldman to fight in the Bahamas on October 24. Feldman is the person who organized the fight between Saved by the Bell alum Dustin Diamond and "Bagel Boss Guy,quot; Chris Morgan last September.

However, that match never took place after Morgan allegedly left the event, prompting Feldman to sue him.

"Joe Giudice and Damon Feldman are a match made in celebrity boxing heaven," said James J. Leonard, the Giudice family attorney, when Joe signed their agreement. "Joe is the Mike Tyson of famous fighters and Damon is the Don King of famous promoters. It will be a very entertaining event. "

Leonard added that Giudice is "training and taking this very seriously," and believes that many "familiar faces,quot; will travel to the Bahamas this fall to support the former. RHONJ star.

As fans know, Giudice decreased significantly while serving his 41-month prison sentence for bankruptcy fraud. In September 2019, just a month before his release from an ICE detention center, it was revealed that he wanted to become an MMA fighter when he returned to the free world.

When Joe Giudice and Ojani Noa meet in the boxing ring, there will be three rounds lasting 90 seconds each.

In addition to celebrity boxing, Giudice also returns to the world of reality TV with his new cooking contest called Joe's juicy Cucina: from Italy to Jersey. Filming is scheduled to begin this summer, and will be available for broadcast on the Red Coral app when the first season is complete.

"Joe's family side will definitely be involved," revealed executive producer Robyn Levy. "He appreciates the participation and support of his family. At this time we cannot confirm whether Teresa (Giudice) will participate due to her contract with Bravo. But Joe hopes that his four daughters, Gia, Milania, Gabriella and Audriana, will join he virtually ”.



