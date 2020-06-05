Joe Budden and Cyn Santana FAREWELL from Love & Hip Hop !!

If you are a fan of Joe Budden and the mother of his baby, Cyn Santana, you will not like this news. MTO News exclusively learned that both Joe and Cyn were "fired,quot; from Love & Hip Hop NY.

Well, technically their contracts are not renewed.

MTO News spoke to a person affiliated with the reality show and we were told that Joe and Cyn are DONE.

So what happened? Well, Cyn Santana and Joe Budden have been in talks to renew their contract for the new L & HHNY season. Joe was reluctant to sign for another season as he only did it as a favor (to keep the peace) for Cyn who was trying to start a music career.

But their stories, since Joe and Cyn broke up, have been weak. And so the producers of Love & Hip Hop are cutting ties.

Cyn has been trying to recruit a new love interest for the new season, which is why so many stories have recently appeared in the news about Cyn seen with multiple ballplayers and rappers.