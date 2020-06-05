Joe Budden and Cyn Santana FAREWELL from Love & Hip Hop !!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7

If you are a fan of Joe Budden and the mother of his baby, Cyn Santana, you will not like this news. MTO News exclusively learned that both Joe and Cyn were "fired,quot; from Love & Hip Hop NY.

Well, technically their contracts are not renewed.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR