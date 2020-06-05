Joe Biden wins Democratic nomination

Up News Info News has estimated Joe Biden He has raised more than 1,991 delegates, enough to win the Democratic nomination. This is based on estimates of additional reported votes that have continued to come from previous primaries held on Tuesday.

In a statement Friday night, Biden called it an "honor,quot; to compete for the nomination against "one of the most talented candidate groups the Democratic party has ever put forward," and I am proud to say that we are going to this general election. . united party ".

"I will spend every day from now until November 3 fighting to win the votes of Americans throughout this great country so that together we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we that we rebuild our economy, everyone is coming, "Biden continued.

Biden picked up a sizable chunk of delegates at Tuesday's primaries in the District of Columbia, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and South Dakota, Up News Info News projected.

Many of the 2020 primaries were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic. There were no primary elections held between March 17 and April 7, with contests rescheduled and expanded to become a vote by mail.

Biden became the alleged nominee on April 8, when Bernie Sanders suspended his campaign. after losing the Wisconsin primary. At one point, there were more than 20 Democrats vying for the nomination.

Bo Erickson contributed reporting.

This is a breaking story. Will be updated