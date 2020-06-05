Joe Biden formally wins Democratic presidential nomination

Joe Biden formally secured the Democratic presidential nomination on Friday, preparing him for a blunt challenge to President Donald Trump that will unfold in the unprecedented context of a pandemic, economic collapse and civil unrest.

"It was an honor to compete alongside one of the most talented candidate groups the Democratic party has ever put forward," Biden said in a statement Friday night, "and I am proud to say that we will participate in these general elections for a united party." . . "

The former vice president has effectively been the leader of his party since his last rival in the Democratic primary, Bernie Sanders, ended his campaign in April. But Biden brought together the 1,991 delegates needed to become the candidate after seven states and the District of Columbia held presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Biden reached the threshold three days after the primaries because several states, overwhelmed by a large increase in mail ballots, took days to tabulate the results. Analyst teams from The Associated Press then analyzed the votes in individual congressional districts. Democrats award most delegates to the party's national convention based on results in individual congressional districts.

Biden now has 1,993 delegates, and there are still contests in eight states and three US territories.

The moment was met with little traditional fanfare as the nation faces overlapping crises. While Biden began venturing further this week, the coronavirus pandemic has largely confined him to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, for much of the past three months.

The country faces the worst unemployment rate since the Great Depression. And civil unrest dating back to the 1960s has erupted in dozens of cities after the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee to Floyd's neck for several minutes, even after he stopped moving and begging for air.

It is a confluence of events that no US leader. USA He has faced in modern times that he has been further complicated by a president who has at times antagonized protesters and is eager to bring the fight to Biden.

"This is a difficult time in the history of the United States," Biden said Friday night. "And Donald Trump's angry and divisive policy is not an answer. The country is crying out for leadership. Leadership that can unite us. Leadership that can unite us."

Biden spent 36 years in the Senate before becoming Barack Obama's vice president. This is Biden's third 77-year run for the presidency and his success in capturing the Democratic nomination was fueled by strong support from black voters.

He finished an embarrassing fourth place in Iowa's overwhelmingly white caucuses that started the nomination process in February. Biden fared slightly better in the New Hampshire primary, where his position was so low that he left the state before the polls closed on Election Night to rally black voters in South Carolina.

His rebound started in the most diverse groups in Nevada, but solidified in South Carolina, where Biden stomped on Sanders, his closest rival, by nearly 29 points. He followed that up with a dominating performance three days later during the Super Tuesday contests, taking 10 of the 14 states.

Biden's strong performance in states like North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, and Texas reinforced his status as a Democratic candidate of choice for African-American voters, but the relationship has not been without its tough times. After a tense exchange with an influential black radio host, Biden received strong criticism for suggesting that the African-American voters who still decide between him and Trump "are not black."

That comment, and the protests that have spread across the country, have increased pressure on Biden to choose an African-American running mate. He has already vowed to elect a woman as a vice presidential candidate.

Black voters are unlikely to endorse Trump over Biden by a wide margin. A recent Fox News poll shows that only 14% of African Americans who are registered to vote have a favorable opinion of the president compared to 75% who view Biden favorably.

But Biden must make sure black voters are motivated to stand at the polls in November, especially in the critical states that were decided by Trump in 2016.

At one point, the Democratic primary included dozens of candidates of different races, genders, and generations and an openly gay man. The contest was dominated by debate on unapologetic progressive ideas, including government-funded health care under "Medicare for All,quot; and a radical proposal to combat climate change known as the "Green New Deal."

Biden prevailed by primarily offering more moderate approaches that he said would make him more eligible against Trump.

He refused to give in to his rejection of universal health care and some of the Green New Deal's more ambitious provisions to combat climate change.

Since getting the nomination, however, Biden has worked to build his appeal among progressives, forming joint working groups with the Sanders campaign to find common ground on key issues like healthcare, economics, and the environment. Biden also adopted a plan to forgive the student debt of millions of Americans, which means he is assured of the nomination as the most liberal standard-bearer the Democratic Party has ever had.

Biden's embrace from his party's left flank could help him consolidate a Democratic base that remained deeply divided after the 2016 primaries and ultimately hurt Hillary Clinton in her loss to Trump. But it could also undermine Biden's attempts to rebuild the Obama coalition, which is often loosely defined as minorities and youth, as well as educated Americans and some working-class voters.

The former vice president has sought, since he announced his candidacy, to launch the elections as a battle "for the soul of the nation," and promised to restore order and dignity to the White House while rehabilitating the image of the United States on stage. world. However, this approach necessarily focuses on being more an alternative to Trump than offering radically new political ideas. And that further underscores Biden's difficult task of trying to unite his party's base while appealing to voters from far beyond.

"I will spend every day from now until November 3 fighting to win the votes of Americans throughout this great country," Biden promised on Friday, "so that together we can win the battle for the soul of this nation, and make sure that as we rebuild our economy, everyone come. ”