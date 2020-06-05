Jimmy Kimmel roasts ABC, TikTok and Peacock on Disney's virtual fronts – Up News Info

Jimmy Kimmel's annual roast at Disney-ABC is a tradition: The regular takedown of the nightly host from his own ABC network, as well as a steady stream of jokes about the age of CBS viewers has been the highlight of the ride week. ad sales.

This year, Disney digitally celebrated the fronts, the Disney Virtual Roadshow, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was broadcast to advertisers on Wednesday, May 27 (and made available to journalists under embargo), but Kimmel's appearance was pre-recorded before that, hence the lightness and the fact that there is no reference to the murder. George Floyd and the subsequent protests.

Kimmel has focused on these themes during her show this week and last week, including a poignant monologue about her own white privilege.

During the ten-minute "virtual barbecue" for ad buyers, the comedian performing this concert for the 17th time, targeted the likes of TikTok, Quibi, and Peacock. Read the jokes below.

ABC / TikTok

I know that in years past, many of you thought that there is no way the ABC Upfronts can get worse, and to that I say, welcome to the Disney Virtual Roadshow. We call it roadshow, because like the roadshow at PBS, we are also selling antiques. What is a roadshow like if we don't go anywhere?

Let's say it for what it is, we are a mess. We don't know who our boss is. Kevin Mayer left us to go work for Chinese identity thieves, even our executives leave us for a younger audience.

Kevin went to TikTok, the app, not the lime disease podcast, because he didn't become Bob. Everyone wants to be the Bob. Bob Iger, as you know, stepped down as CEO in February, and Bob Chapek took over. Good time, right? Bottom line: This company is run by a guy named Bob and we lost all our money.

Quibi

Here I am, standing like a fool with no one watching. I feel like every show on Quibi right now.

What a time to be on planet Earth. Who would have thought that the only thing alive on earth in 2020 would be network television? What an exciting time to be an advertising buyer: At any time, the President of the United States could claim that drinking his product cures the Coronavirus.

Ratings

ABC, our network, was in many ways very well prepared for this pandemic. Our shows have drifted apart socially for years, but as you've heard before, we're back, we're number one in primetime entertainment, which is a category we created while locked up at home. We are number one if you do not take into account sports, we are number one if you no longer take into account the only thing that someone sees. We are also the number one network alphabetically.

Monday night football

The exciting news is that, for the first time since 2005, just for one night, Monday night football has his triumphant return to ABC. This fall, the Raiders will take on the Saints in front of a crowd full of inflatable sex dolls. Is not perfect? Finally we have a Monday night game again, and for the first time, "are you ready for a little football" is not a hypothetical question, you really don't know.

NBC / Olympics

The biggest loser is NBC. Do you remember last year how much those Olympian cocks bragged? That's what you get for showing off. The truth is that I don't know what they're complaining about there, you could run the 2016 Olympics again, who knows the damn thing. Hey, that's not this year's badminton team. The Olympics were postponed until 2021, and 2021 was postponed until 2022.

Disney +

We don't have the Olympics, nobody has them, but we have something better than the Olympics, we have Disney +. It is prosperous, it is true, our most successful platform is the one you are not allowed to be on.

Peacock

Now, NBC, after testing Disney positive, they decided to launch their own streaming service, Peacock. Peacock is that if you ever said "gee, I can't find that set of DVD boxes of Frasier My sister bought me for Christmas in 2005, I wish there was a way that I could pay for it every month forever. "That's the peacock.

Peacock has promised not to run more than five minutes of advertising per hour, and the advertising community has promised not to buy more than 4 minutes of advertising per hour. NBC even said they would not allow Netflix to advertise on Peacock. If he's not on Peacock, how are people going to know about Netflix? It's not fair. Why does Netflix even need commercials? It's like cocaine, people who want it will find it.

Advertising

Even Netflix cannot resist the so-called old media. The old media has some new tricks under our old sleeves, like advanced advertising, which not only tells you the age, gender, and income level of the viewer you're trying to reach, but gives you specific information, such as & # 39; do they own a vacuum cleaner, when will they need a new vacuum cleaner, what is their address, so that (you) can drive home, so that (you) can steal the new vacuum cleaner from their porch when & # 39; appears.

We have programmatic purchases, where the machines do the shopping, like when your Roomba gets excited and orders another Roomba. As for the return on investment, forget the "r", this year there will be no return on your investment. It is just one of the sacrifices you will have to make to keep us afloat.

Linear television

The good news is that after everything that happened, we are still here, new platforms come and go, but television is here to stay, whether you look at it or not. Forget about what these other guys are doing, just remember what television doesn't do.

TV is not buffering, TV is not freezing, TV is not constantly suggesting what other shows to watch, TV is not asking you for a password that you cannot remember or if it accepts cookies, or starts playing the next episode sooner that he has time to say he doesn't want to watch another episode, and before he knows it, the sun is rising and he has just finished a season of Riverdale Television also won't keep a list of all the porn you've seen. Because we are from the old school. We could be dinosaurs, but you know what, dinosaurs roamed the earth for 160 million years.

The future

We have no idea what the future holds, but if you enjoy this in advance, don't forget to like and prefer and follow us, we also have a GoFundMe if you want to support our work. Too bad we can't be together to do this in person, but we can't, there is a vulnerable population of older CBS viewers that we have to protect. Maybe next year.

If you want shrimp, next year we'll give you shrimp, but in the meantime, we need cash. Disneyland hasn't sold a churro in months, and to make up for it, we're going to be digging your butt this year, so give us everything. Take off your pants and shake them upside down, just do it.

My grass boy just showed up, I have to go. Remember that life is precious, make every moment count, we have no idea how much time we have left, and you only wasted half an hour on this, but thanks for doing it. We will send you some shrimp in the mail.