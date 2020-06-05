Jeff Bezos Says "Blacks Lives Matter,quot; In Response To Angry Customer Email

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos issued a public pledge of support for the Black Lives Matter movement on Friday. The CEO did so in response to an email from a customer criticizing his company's response to the death of George Floyd and continued protests across the country against racism and systemic police brutality. Bezos publicly posted his answer on Instagram.

Right now, Amazon.com has a featured "Black Lives Matter,quot; banner at the top of the page that links to a blog post describing the actions the company is taking to support black communities and racial justice. . The client disagreed with the banner and said, "It is quite disturbing to go to the AMAZON website and see 'BLACK LIFE MATTERS'." Later, the client said "ALL LIVES MATTER,quot;, a common right-wing saying used to criticize the Black Lives Matter Movement.

"" Black lives matter "does not mean that other lives do not matter. The issue of black lives speaks to racism and the disproportionate risk black people face in our system of law enforcement and justice," Bezos said in part of your answer.

You can read Bezos 'full customer email and response in Bezos' Instagram post.

Mark Zuckerberg also stated "Black lives matter,quot; in an email sent to employees that he released publicly on Friday night. “To the members of our black community: I am with you. Your lives matter. Black lives matter, ”said Zuckerberg.