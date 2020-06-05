Jay-Z comes to the aid of Ahmaud Arbery's lawyers by lending a private jet

https://www.beyonce.com/

Blerim Elmazi and S. Lee Merritt have credited rapper & # 39; Run This Town & # 39; for helping them get to Brunswick, Georgia in time to attend a probable cause hearing for the men accused of Arbery's death.

Up News Info –

Jay Z you are taking your social activism to a whole new level. A few days after dedicating a series of full-page newspaper ads to George Floyd, the founder of the Roc Nation came to the rescue of civil rights lawyers representing Ahmaud Arbery's family, lending them their private jet to ensure they could attend a preliminary hearing in Brunswick, Georgia.

Making public the generous attendance of rapper "Run This Town" was S. Lee Merritt of the Philadelphia law firm Merritt. Through an Instagram post uploaded on Thursday, June 4, the attorney said, "When you have to be in court to be with your client and the fair protesters for justice … Jay Z ships his private jet. That's part of the PPE plan to get us out of this crisis (Popular Power, Political Power, Economic Power) ".

<br />

Merritt's colleague Blerim Elmazi offered a more detailed account of the event that led to Hov's help. "Court hearing in Brunswick, Georgia, this morning," he wrote in his own publication. "There were no flights to get us there last night. @Leemerrittesq and I spent hours trying to find flights or cars. At 1am we started to lose hope until we got a call from Jay Z's people at Roc Nation who rented a flight for us to attend. " this audience with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Grateful for your support. "

<br />

Arbery was shot dead while running in a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Brunswick, Georgia. Video of the February incident captured two white men, Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis, waiting for him to approach a parked white truck before gunshots were heard. The father and son reportedly told police that they thought he was a thief.

The couple was eventually arrested for the Arbery murder on May 7. Two weeks later, a third man identified as William "Roddie" Bryan Jr. was also arrested for serious crimes and a criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. He was the man who recorded the deadly encounter between Ahmaud and the McMichaels.

Thursday's hearing for McMichaels and Bryan saw Special Agent Richard Dial with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testifying that Travis was accused by Bryan of using racial slurs. He concluded with Glynn County Judge Wallace E. Harrell, deciding that there was enough evidence to proceed with the murder charges.