Jade Thirlwall calls the & # 39; ignorant & # 39; for constantly mistaking her for Leigh-Anne Pinnock

The Little Mix singer expresses her frustrations at being repeatedly mistaken for a mixed-race bandmate, and calls the confusion "ignorant" and "rude."

British pop star Jade Thirlwall has criticized "lazy" journalists for continually mistaking the singer for her Small mix bandmate Leigh-Anne Pinnock and vice versa.

The 27-year-old called the MSN writers after a photo of Pinnock, of Bajan descent and Jamaican descent, was used to accompany an online article about Thirlwall, while talking about how bullying at school over her Arab heritage had led to stay. Silence about their race in the early days of the girl group.

He reached his Instagram story timeline on Friday, June 5, 2020, and shared a screenshot of the piece, which featured a snapshot of Pinnock's red carpet and his new fiance, Andre Gray, alongside the headline, "Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall says she faced racism & # 39; horrible & # 39; at school."

"@msn if you are copying and pasting articles from other accurate media, you may want to make sure you are using an image of the correct member of the mixed race group," Thirlwall wrote.

She then revealed that it also happened frequently during in-person interviews, and she is no longer willing to tolerate the behavior.

"This happens to @leighannepinnock and ALL THE TIME has become a joke," Thirlwall posted.

"I've had 'Oh, I'm sorry, you look similar'. Really ?! I'm done with having to laugh now. It's lazy journalism. It's ignorant. It's rude."

"It offends me that you couldn't tell the two women of color from four members of a group …," he added, referring to bandmates. Perrie Edwards and jesy Nelsonwho are white. "DO IT BETTER."

Thirlwall's outburst was supported by Pinnock, who shared the post on his Instagram story timeline and noted, "We have held this too long (sic)."