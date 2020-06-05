J.C. Penney closes 4 Minnesota stores in first phase of bankruptcy – Up News Info

J.C. Penney is closing four locations in Minnesota as the company works to reduce its footprint after filing for bankruptcy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer announced Thursday that it will close 154 stores nationwide in the coming weeks as part of the first phase of business reorganization. Closing stores include three Twin Cities locations and one location in western Minnesota.

According to a list of stores that close, the Minnesota locations that close are:

– The Riverdale Village location in Coon Rapids

– The location of the Eden Prairie Center in Eden Prairie

– The Grove Square location in Maple Grove

– The location of the Kandi shopping center in Willmar

Penney filed for bankruptcy protection last month, making it the largest retailer since the coronavirus pandemic forced nonessential stores to close for weeks. J.Crew and Neiman Marcus sought bankruptcy protection days before J.C. Penney. All three were in debt and had trouble connecting with shoppers, who increasingly skip the mall and shop online.

As part of his bankruptcy reorganization, Penney said he planned to permanently close nearly a third of its 846 stores in the next two years. That would leave him with just over 600 locations.

