Is Jennifer Garner pregnant with John Miller's baby?

Jennifer Garner pregnant with John Miller's baby? That's the question on many people's minds now that it's okay! The magazine has published an article in its next issue on June 15, 2020. The article quotes a source who claims that at 48, Jennifer miraculously conceived a baby with her boyfriend. Jennifer and John have kept their relationship private and off the media as much as possible. Now that Ben Affleck has found love with Ana de Armas and introduced her to his children, some have wondered what the future holds for Jennifer and John.

According to the publication, Jennifer was seen by a witness in May very happy and with a baby lump.

The source spoke to the media and described Jennifer Garner's "radiant complexion,quot; and "fuller midsection,quot;.

Jen was in a good mood. She wasn't making an effort to disguise him either. It almost looked like a little baby bump. "

The source further disclosed the reported pregnancy.

"Jen is expecting a baby with her boyfriend (almost two years old), John Miller. Jen and John always said they would love to have a baby together someday, but given their age, Jen did not think it was possible. So when she found out that she was pregnant, she was surprised, in a good way. This baby is a miracle. "

Although Jennifer Garner and John Miller like to keep their relationship private, reports have been circulating for months saying the couple get along. However, they are not believed to be quarantined together, unlike reports suggesting that Ben and Ana are.

Do you think Jennifer Garner is pregnant? This is not the first time that the tabloids reported that the mother of three was with a child.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's youngest son is their eight-year-old son, Samuel Affleck. Jennifer has not said anything publicly about being pregnant or wanting to expand her family.

What do you think about OK! Magazine report? Do you think Jennifer Garner is pregnant with her fourth child?

