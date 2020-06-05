International Insider – John Boyega, British Back to Work – Up News Info

Hello and welcome to International inside informationUp News Info's new weekly newsletter containing everything you need to know about the global film and television business, hosted by our crack team in Europe. If you want to subscribe, subscribe to our breaking news alerts here.

1. Moment of the week

John Boyega said it best: “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always wanted to say something. We have always been successful independently. And now is the time. I am not waiting ".

London calling: The Star Wars The actor was addressing protesters in Hyde Park amid Black Lives Matter's worldwide protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week. Disney called him a "hero".

2. Britain's bullish return to work strategy

Ncuti Gatwa in Sex Education.

Netflix



As Hollywood falters over its film and television reboot plans, momentum is accelerating in the UK, where there is now political political power and coronavirus safety guidelines across the industry that anchor the return-to-work strategy. Just ask the guys at Mission impossible 7, who used the British Film Commission's protocol release this week to announce that the Tom Cruise franchise will return to action in September. "We are convinced that we can do this," said first assistant principal Tommy Gormley.

British Bulls: Gormley's optimism is symptomatic of the increasingly optimistic mood among British industry. Major studios are reopening, big entertainment shows like Graham Norton plan to ditch Zoom interviews and dramas like Netflix hit Sex education They are setting goals for when they can open the clapperboards. Of course, there is a great economic incentive to return to production after the pandemic left thousands of freelancers unemployed. It is no coincidence that the Bectu workers union has endorsed the BFC guidelines.

But but but: Britain's record in tackling COVID-19 ranks among the worst in the world. The UK daily death rate is higher than the entire European Union together, its tracking and tracing system is in its infancy, the government is obfuscating testing progress, and some 2,000 new cases of the disease remain and are recorded every day. As an industry watcher said, the virus has not only magically disappeared because the economy is reopening.

And don't forget the insurance: The other important point for independent producers is the absence of insurance coverage for coronavirus. Business entity Pact conducted a survey of more than 200 members last week, and 73% said they would not resume shooting without a safety net. Pact has submitted proposals to the government to create a multi-million pound emergency insurance fund, which would cover the cost of shutting down productions in the event of a second shutdown. "In every call I have been with ministers, this has been raised as the biggest problem for economic recovery," says Pact chief John McVay.

The bottom line: Television and cinema cannot wait a year for the world's coffins to invent a scalable vaccine, so optimism and pragmatism will be essential tools for producers. Production plans will be tailored to safety protocols, longer outbreaks will become standard, but the most important determining factors for returning to something resembling normality remain beyond the control of the industry.

3. Yes, we Cannes

Despite its cancellation due to coronavirus, the Cannes Film Festival revealed its official selection this week. Among the virtual highlights were Wes Anderson's The French office, two new films by Steve McQueen and the protagonist of Kate Winslet Ammonite. The festival also revealed a record number of female directors and debuts.

The big surprise: The inclusion of Oscar winner McQueen. We were thinking that McQueen was working on a BBC television series (and Small ax It will debut on the BBC and Amazon in the UK and the USA. ), But it turns out we will also have five feature films, each about race and the West Indies community in London. In a classy move, the director dedicated his two Cannes films to George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

Careful with this: How different would the Cannes lineup look without the coronavirus and what about this Cannes-Venice link? Check back next week for our interview with Cannes boss Thierry Frémaux.

4. The best of the rest

Poland was the last country to set a date for the reopening of the cinemaBut like most other nations, this is not an easy process. Multiplex owners in the country revealed to Up News Info that they won't open their doors until they're satisfied with the conditions, and the list of movies is a constant concern. All eyes are on Beginning, dated July 15-17 in Europe, which could be the savior of cinema, if so. Tom Grater has the story.

And the most important job on television outside the United States is … Tim Davie. The CEO of BBC Studios was named today as the next CEO of the BBC, but you already knew he would be coming since we told you he was the favorite for the role in early April. Congratulations to Tim.

The BAFTA TV Awards nominations are in, and it was a good year for diversity. After his mess with the #BaftaSoWhite Film Awards earlier this year (which was called by winner Joaquin Phoenix on stage), there are eight BAME nominees in the acting categories – a 167% increase in 2019. The ceremony will be Hosted by Richard Ayoade on July 31 from a closed studio, but Awards Director Emma Baehr tells us that there will be guest presenters and nominees will be encouraged to participate virtually. Here are the great talking points of the nominations.

Go face to face with Netflix: With the broadcast world war in progress, local players remain a key factor. Starzplay is MENA's largest streamer and celebrates its fifth anniversary in 2020. In an exclusive interview, CEO Maaz Sheikh discusses how Netflix is ​​getting ahead of himself and how studio offerings in the United States have been key to success. Go deeper here.

5. One to look at

With the spotlight firmly on law enforcement and criminal justice in the United States, it is worth noting that A&E is excellent Accused: guilty or innocent? Goes global next week, launching Crime + Investigation in the UK on June 9 at 10 p.m. Made by British independent Brinkworth Films, the eight-part series offers front row seats to people accused of serious crimes from the moment they are charged, to the outcome of their case in a court of law.

A shocking moment: The season begins with the story of Bryan Lawson, who is captured on CCTV who shot his wife in front of their son. It's an incredible time when no amount of criminal drama can prepare you, but survive the edit because the episode is handled with finesse and the stories are told exclusively in the words of the people involved.

Go deeper: Watch our interview with AccusedMalcolm Brinkworth executive producer. “Each case has a lot at stake for the individual, each case has a lot at stake for the lawyers, the defense, the prosecution. And you're there every step of the way, "he says.

6. Extra gossip: Sky plants trees

Jeremy Darroch

Paul Mcerlane / Epa / Shutterstock



Sowing seeds: Sky Studios has rocked the M&A recession by taking minority stakes in two drama producers during the pandemic: Longboat Pictures and The Lighthouse. It could be said that the European pay TV giant is sowing seeds that it hopes can become hits the size of Chernobyl, the Emmy-winning nuclear disaster drama that garnered a record BAFTA television nominations this week.

It's not the first time that Sky Studios CEO Gary Davey has green fingers: The Australian was one of the top Sky executives who came together last year to buy an unusual gift to mark CEO Jeremy Darroch's 15th anniversary at the company. What do you buy from a man who can afford to donate nine months of his salary to coronavirus relief charities? Turns out it's a tree.

Mighty oaks: The sapling marked Darroch's insatiable appetite for growth, ultimately leading to Mega Bucks' takeover of Sky in 2018. And his colleagues couldn't resist a more open assent to their dynasty, citing Sky's slogan in a message accompanying the tree: "Thank you for always believing in something better."